The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EUNICE C. ADKINS, 96, of Huntington, died August 22. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., Interment will follow in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27 at the funeral home.
PATRICIA RUTH BAILEY, 72, of Huntington, wife of James Bailey, died Aug. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired employee of Bell Atlantic Telephone Company. There will be a private graveside service at Jerrell Cemetery in Hode, Ky. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
MADELINE J. DIXON, 81 of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly Man, W.Va., wife of Charles Dixon, died August 22 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. August 26, Haigh-Black Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. Visitation one hour prior to service. Burial in Hillside Cemetery.
ALI ASGHAR GARMESTANI, M.D., of Huntington, died August 22. He was a retired plastic surgeon in Huntington. A casual celebration honoring his life will be held at the family home Whitaker Hill, 108 Oak Lane, Huntington, on Saturday September 7 beginning at 12 p.m.. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Dr., Huntington, WV 25703 or Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Rd, Ona, WV 25545
EASTER LOUISE HAGER, 51, of Earling, W.Va., wife of David Richard Hager, died August 21 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Celebration of life, 1 p.m. August 26, Taplin (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. August 25 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
GLENNA HALL, 88 of Huntington, widow of Paul Hall Sr., died August 21 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She retired as a furniture salesperson. Funeral service 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service Sunday at the church. Committal service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Peace, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ANNIE MAY WILEY RAMEY, 92, of Wayne, widow or Roy Ramey, died August 21 at home. She and her husband owned and operated Ramey's Furniture, Wayne. Funeral services 2 p.m. Sunday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Morris Funeral Home.
JANETT ROWE RAMEY, 65 of Wayne, widow of Douglas Ramey, died August 22 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was a retired store manager for Wal-mart. Funeral services 2 p.m. Monday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
WILLIAM JEFFERSON SPENCE SR., 78 of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Sally Ann Spence, died August 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVIE TAYLOR, 52 of Ironton, died August 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
TOM THORNTON of Ironton, father of Keagan Thornton, died August 9. There will be a graveside service 1:30 p.m. August 31, Oakland Chapel Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.
ROBERT WILLIAM WELLS, 80, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Julia Wells, died August 22 at home. He was an electrician. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Visitation two hours before service Monday at the church. Reger Funeral Home & Crematory Ceredo Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.