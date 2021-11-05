The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HILLREY DALE ADKINS, 72, of Branchland, W.Va., father of Nancy Jane Adkins and Melissa Webber, died Oct. 26. There will be no service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
DELBERT TAYLOR ARTRIP, 80, of Ona died Nov. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELLA MARIE BLANKENSHIP, 49, of Wayne died Nov. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Price Mills Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
TROY LEE BLEVINS, 74, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Paula Ann Blevins, died Nov. 3 in CAMC Memorial Division. He retired from the U.S. Army West Virginia National Guard. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
KURTIS CARTER, 31, of Ironton died Nov. 4 in Russell, Ky. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
JEAN ROSE RYDER CONRAD, 88, of Huntington, died Nov. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral will be at noon Nov. 8 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Monday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SHEILA KAY CRUM, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 3. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN SUE CUMM, 74, of Huntington, widow of Fred Cumm, died Nov. 3 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will be private. She was a kindergarten aide at Kellogg Elementary. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
LENA PATRICIA GOODY CRABBS, 82, of Ironton, widow of John Crabbs, died Nov. 4 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She had been a driver for Community Action Organization. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Dinner follows graveside service at hanging Rock Church of Christ. Wwwlphillipsfuneralhome.net.
SANDRA JEAN DANIELS, 78, of Winfield, W.Va., died Nov. 4 in Braley Care Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; entombment follows in Chapel of Hope at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Kanawha County, 1601 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston 25387.
CAROLYN SUE DAVIS, 80, of Huntington, mother of Robert Davis, died Nov. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service time Monday at the cemetery. Arrangements are directed by Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WARREN LLOYD DUMKE, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 4. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT EUGENE ESHBAUGH, 68, of Huntington, died Nov. 3 at home. He retired from Atomic Distributing and was a member of the “Young Thundering Herd,” where he played from 1971 to 1974. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KELLY RAY JERVIS, 60, of Huntington died Nov. 1. Arrangements are incomplete at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
MILDRED LEWIS POWERS JONES, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Sherry Adams Blake, died Nov. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Barton Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VERA LEA JONES, 13, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
BRYCE THOMAS LINDSEY, 20, of Huntington, son of John Thomas Lindsey, died Nov. 3. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at Expression Church, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Donations are suggested to assist with funeral expenses. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DIXIE COMPTON McGUIRE, 99, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Milton McGuire, died Nov. 5 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She had worked in the cafeteria at Cannonsburg Elementary. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to Cannonsburg Trinity United Methodist Church or to Community Hospice. www.steenfunerlahome.com.
ROBERT FRANKLIN MORRIS JR., 84, of Huntington, father of Jessica Matthews, died Nov. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a mold maker at Owens-Illinois. No service is scheduled. Reger Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. ww.wregerfh.com.
CAROL ANN SKAGGS, 67, of Barboursville died Nov. 4. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LOIS JEAN STALEY, 57, of East Lynn, died Nov. 3 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
GLORIA JEAN STEVENS, 46, of Branchland, W.Va., daughter of Thomas Lee Stevens of Branchland, died Oct. 31. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.
NORA MILDRED VANMETER, 61, of Pedro, Ohio, daughter of William Shope Sr., died Nov. 3 in Best Care Nursing Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio. There will be a graveside service at noon Nov. 6 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ironton. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ELIZABETH JANE WORKMAN, 88, of Genoa, widow of Julius Workman, died Nov. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. At her request, there will be no public services. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements.