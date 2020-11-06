The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHESTER RAY ARTIS, 76 of Huntington, widower of Judy Hale Artis, died Nov. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired welder for ACF Industries. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 8, at Morris Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
ETHEL JOYCE BARTRUM, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, Nov. 5. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 9, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES MICHAEL BLANKENSHIP, 68, of Ceredo, son of Eldred Handy Lloyd, died Nov. 4, in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC. Funeral services will be 3:15 p.m. Nov. 8, at Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 8, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.rollinsfh.com.
KENNETH A. CHILDERS, 52, of Rockford, Ohio formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio, died Nov. 4 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
AMY SUSAN CHILDERS, 35, of Huntington, died Sept. 20, in Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
THOMAS LOWELL CRABTREE, 34, of Columbus, Ohio, died Oct. 29. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ANNE R. CUMMINGS, 90, of Barboursville died Nov. 4. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 8, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
THOMAS E. GHEE, 70, of Ironton, husband of Gwendolyn Kelly Ghee, died Nov. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a mechanic in the Lawrence County Engineer’s Office. Funeral service noon Nov. 7, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Coalton Community Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CAROLYN GILLISPIE, 87, of Huntington, widow of Mel Gillispie, died Nov. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a teacher for Cabell County Schools. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 9, at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.regerfh.com.
MARY LOUISE HACKNEY, 93, of Wharton, W.Va., died Nov. 5. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 7, at Danville (W.Va.) Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barrett Church of the Nazarene. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
WASKA BUSH KERSEY, 91, of Ashland, widow of Jack Kersey, died Nov. 4 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Grace Church of the Nazarene, 2413 South 29th Street, Ashland, KY, 41102 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY, 41101.
GEORGE ROBERT KINGERY, 65, of Willow Wood, Ohio, died Nov. 6. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
JAMES THOMAS MAY, 67, of Huddy, Ky., husband of Phyllis May, died Nov. 3 in SOMC Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 7, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
WALT MCCOMAS, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio husband of Diane Smoot McComas, died Nov. 5, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROSE MARIE ROBERTSON, 81, of Huntington, died Nov. 4, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOHNNY RAY SAUL, 66, of Yawkey, W.Va., brother of Danny Saul of Yawkey, died Nov. 3. Graveside service will be 1 pm. Nov. 7, Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DAISY DEAN DUTY TABOR, 93, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Billie Clifton Tabor, died Nov. 5 in Holzer Senior Care. She was a payroll clerk for Sears and bookkeeper for Swisher Implement. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
TROY LEROY “RUDY” VARNEY, 72, of Varney, W.Va., father of Natashia White of Varney and Thirl Varney of Taylorville, W.Va., died Nov. 4 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 9 a.m. Nov. 10, Pie (W.Va.) Church of God; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, W.Va. Military rites at 12:45 p.m. at the cemetery. Visitation after 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT LEE WILSON, 70, of Genoa, widower of Melba Wilson, Nov. 3. Funeral 1 p.m. Nov. 8, at Genoa Baptist Church. Burial in the Berry Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Sunday. Arrangements by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.