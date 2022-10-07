The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LEONARD J. BLEDSOE, 96, of Salt Rock, husband of Margaret Woodall Bledsoe, died Oct. 6 at home. He retired from CSX Transportation. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JESSE CANTERBURY, 73, of Fort Gay, husband of Helen Ruth Canterbury, died Oct. 7 at home. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at New Beginnings Community Church. Burial in the Cox Family Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
PHYLLIS HENRITTA CHANDLER, 81, of Huntington, wife of John E. Chandler, died Oct. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and a memorial service will be held at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRIAN KEITH COMPTON, 49 of Isaban, W.Va., died Oct. 2. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place.
DONNA LOUISE ERWIN, 77 of Huntington, widow of Jerrell “Jerry” Erwin, died Oct. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
WILLIAM MARK FRY, 60 of Wayne died Oct. 3 at home. Funeral services will be at noon Oct. 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
PAUL EDWARD GOLDSBERRY, formerly of Madison, W.Va., son of Juanita Goldsberry, died Sept. 30. He was a retired equipment operator in the coal mines. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington, S.C. Burial followed in Woodridge Memorial Park, Lexington, S.C.
CLEVELAND FORD JENKINS, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 6 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL DOUGLAS JENKINS, 24, of Ironton, son of Albert E. Jenkins of Pedro, Ohio, and Cheryl Turvey of Ironton, died Oct. 2 at home. He worked as a clerk for Speedway. There will be a visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TONY LEE MARTIN, 45, of Ona died Oct. 6. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLIAM EDWARD NELLONS SR., 71, of Barboursville died Oct. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER ALLEN PAULEY, 74 of Chesapeake, Ohio, father of Kevin Pauley of Chesapeake, died Oct. 6 at home. He retired from CSX Railroad. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
FANNIE LORAINE RAKES, 85, of Huntington died Oct. 6 at home. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA MARLENE THOMPSON, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Jim Thompson, died Oct. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the funeral home. www.ehallfunerlhome.com.
DORIS ATKINS VRANCH, 91, of Logan, W.Va., died Sept. 28. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Central United Baptist Church, 2673 Logan Blvd., Mount Gay, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Central United Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1558, Logan, WV 25601. www.honakerfuneralhome.org Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, is directing arrangements.
ERIC LONNIE DEWAYNE WOODRUM, 41, of Spurlockville, W.Va., son of Patty McClure Woodrum, died Oct. 3. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at James and Lilly Roberts Cemetery, Bulger Road, Alkol, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
