The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes.
WILLIAM WORTHY CRUM, 88 of Huntington, widower of Iris Ann Sowards Crum, died Aug. 26 at home. He retired from Steel of West Virginia. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com.
WILNA RUTH EDMONDS, 85 of Huntington, widow of Robert Edmonds, died Aug. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Beard Mortuary.
VERNON EARL FRALEY, 76 of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, died Aug. 25 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Hospice Division. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Haverhill (Ohio) Cemetery. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org.
DONALD RAYMOND GRUBB, 85, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Audrey Staten Grubb, died Aug. 22 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Diamond Power. Funeral service will be at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RAYMOND MCDONALD HARRIS JR. 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Dorothy Mae Harris, died Aug. 25 in King’s Daughter Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.hallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD HARRISON, 82, of Huntington, companion of Carol Johnson, died Aug. 22 in The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He was a retired Iron Worker. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
WAYNE DAVID KIDD, 73, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Susan Sharp Kidd, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked for Dayton Malleable and retired from the Painter’s Union. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DARLENE GAY MORRIS, 69, of Barboursville died Aug. 25. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p .m. Sunday at the church. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 30 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NANCY ANN STEWART MURPHY, 85, of Ironton, formerly of Wheeling, W.Va., widow of James Charles Vaughan and Donald Harold Murphy, died Aug. 18 in St. John Medical Center, Tulsa, Okla. She was an art teacher for Ironton City Schools and St. Joseph High School. Funeral service will be 1 pm. Sept. 3 at Philips Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation from 11:30 a.m. to service time Friday. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Donations are suggested to the National Humane Society.
GARY LEE NANCE, 53, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
DEBORAH DIANN YOUNG ROACH, 68 of Lesage, wife of Michael Eric Roach Sr., died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Alcon Manufacturing. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
BRUCE STEELE, 73, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Brenda Estep Steele, died Aug. 26 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial will follow in Junior Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.slackandwallace.com.