The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JANICE MAE ROSS BLEVINS, 80, of Kenova, widow of Billy George Blevins, died April 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She had worked for WCCSO. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. April 10 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
BONNELL BOWEN, 87, of Kenova, husband of Lenore Ellen Bowen, died April 7 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. April 11 at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Docks Creek, Kenova. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. April 10 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LILLIE EDITH STEWART BURTON, 95, of Hamlin, W.Va., died April 5. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 10 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
THOMAS HENRY EDWARDS, 71, of Barboursville died April 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was retired from Huntington Plating where he worked as a Maintenance and Master Electrician. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 10 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ASHLIE JANEL FULTON, 40 of Kenova, daughter of Ada Justine Trogdon of Kenova, died April 1 at home. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. April 11 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a memorial fund for Taylor B. Nelson and Jaxton B. Adkins at Huntington Banks, 5704 US Rt. 60 IWE 42001, Huntington, WV 25705.
NATHANIEL COREY HAIKAL, 26 of Huntington, son of Dr. Lee and Jane Haikal, died April 3 in St. Louis, Mo. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. April 10 at New Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 9 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Adrenal Disease Foundation (NADF). www.ehallfuneralhome.com
EARLE R. HUNTER, 78, of Huntington, husband of Barbara Parsley Hunter, died April 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT STEPHEN MORGAN, 70, of Huntington, widower of Cameron Gail Morgan, died April 6 at home. He was an officer for the Huntington Police Department. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 10 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM DANIEL RAY, 86, of Barboursville died April 6. He taught and coached for 39 years at Barboursville High School and Cabell Midland High School. There will be a remembrance and celebration of life from 6 to 8 p.m. April 10 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family asks that attendees wear masks. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ROBERT LEE SLAUGHTER, 52, of Grayson, Ky., formerly of South Point, Ohio, husband of Lindsey Staggs Slaughter, died April 6 in King’s Daughters Hospital, Ashland. He was an HVAC technician. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY JEAN WEAVER WESSEL, 87, of Ashland, widow of Charles W. Wessel, died April 6 in Ashland Community Hospice. She retired from the Nursery and EKG departments of King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 11 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice or the American Cancer Society.