The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
AMANDA ADAMS, 33, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Sept. 18 Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Services will be at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements.
JINKS ADKINS III, 39, of Logan, W.Va., son of Kathy Adkins of Rossmore, W.Va., died Sept. 18 in Charleston, W.Va. He was a coal miner, contractor, mechanic, and correctional officer at Salem Correctional Center. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
Anyone with information regarding family members of RALPH BARNES of Huntington, is asked to contact Reger Funeral Home in Huntington at 304-522-2031.
EADRIS LORENE GILKERSON CLAY, 86, of Wayne, widow of Boyd Martin Clay, died Sept. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation at 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at the funeral home.
DANIEL LEE DIAL, 43, of New Kensington, Penn., formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 19. He was employed at Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. Memorial service at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
RUSSELL LEE DORTON, 70, of Huntington, widower of Radean Dorton, died Sept. 18. He retired from the Marshall University Athletics Department. Memorial service at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Faith Freewill Baptist Church, Lavalette. Visitation at 6 p.m. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family.
DEBORAH CHAFFIN DUNN, 68 of Huntington, widow of Michael Dunn, died Sept. 20 at home. She was the owner of Maxie’s Lounge. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
REV. PAUL T. FLEMING, 72, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Betty L. Fleming, died Sept. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an electrical lineman for Westmoreland Coal. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the 5 & 6 Holden FWB Church, Holden, W.Va. Burial in Webb Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
MURPHY TONY FRASHER, 87, of Wayne, husband of Genevieve Reynolds Frasher, died Sept. 22 in Huntington. He was a retired automotive body repairman for Gallagher Ford. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
JOYCE LOVEJOY, 70, of Branchland, W.Va., died Sept. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at McClarity Fork Church, Branchland. Burial will be in Carper-Cooper Cemetery, Griffithsville, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERTA SUE MAYS, 66, of Ironton, wife of Everett Mays, died Sept. 21. She was an STNA for Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Honoring her wishes, no service is scheduled. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your favorite animal rescue organization. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROBERT RICHMOND, 75, of Ranger, W.Va., husband of Beverly Richmond, died Sept. 21. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 26 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Sanders Cemetery, Ranger. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
IMOGENE RUNYON 71, of Ragland, W.Va., widow of John Runyon, died Sept. 21 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at noon Sept. 25 at New Beginnings Community Church, Taylorville, W.Va. Burial in Stafford Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation from6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the church. Arrangements are under direction of Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton.
MARY CHIERICOZZI SETZER, 90, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Williamson and Huntington, died Sept. 19 in Columbus, Ohio. She was a Registered Nurse. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; Rosary from 7 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ava Maria University, Ava Maria, Fla., or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SCOTT FRANKLIN STINSON died July 16, 2022. He was working in IT at the time of his death. A memorial service followed by a reception will be held 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, 103 Jefferson Park Dr., Huntington. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PAUL RAY WILEY, 44, of Huntington died Sept. 21. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. ehallfuneralhome.com.