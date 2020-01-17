The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOE EDWARD BOYD JR., 65, of Wayne, widower of Joyce Penix Boyd, died Jan. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a river pilot for Marathon Marine. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 19, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Golden Oaks Cemetery, Ashland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
KENNETH GEORGE BRADLEY JR., 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio died Jan. 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SUE SHAMBLIN DEAN, 82, of Kenova died Jan. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 20, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
KELLY DRAUGHN, 88, of Leburn, Ky., widower of Madeline Fugate Draughn, died Jan. 16. He was a former Knott County, Kentucky Sheriff. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 18, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; entombment in Bethel Memorial Mausoleum, Hindman. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 17 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.come.
GLORIA JEAN ADKINS HARLESS, 73 of Lavalette, wife of John O’Dell “Jack” Harless, died Jan. 14 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Harless Cemetery, Beech Fork. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JOE EDD HICKS, 78, of David, Ky., husband of Gypsy Goble Hicks, died Jan. 13 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 17, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Goble Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 16 at the funeral home.
JANE E. NAPIER, 71, of Huntington, wife of Warren Napier, died Jan. 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired nurse. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
HENRY HOWARD NORRIS, 77, of Milton, died Jan. 16 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Union Baptist Church, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home.
LOIS ROSS, 90, of Lavalette, widow of Forrest Ross, died Jan. 16 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 20, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home.
ROBERT LEE VIPPERMAN of Huntington died Jan. 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan.19, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GARNETT FLETCHER WALLACE, 75, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Thomas J. Wallace, died Jan. 16. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Jan. 19, Isaac-Fletcher Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.