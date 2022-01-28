The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HENRY CARL BOGGS JR., 75, of Waterloo, Ohio, husband of Linda Boggs, died Jan. 27 at home. He was a farmer. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Feb. 1 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOSEPH ERNEST DAWSON SR., 94, of Barboursville died Jan. 27 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
APRIL DAWN PRATER ESTEP, 45, of Louisa, Ky., sister of Melinda Preston, Robert Joe Prater Jr. and Ricky Alan Prater, died Jan. 26 at home. Memorial service at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
WILLIAM A. HOLLAND, 84, of Wayne died Jan. 28 at home. He retired from the WV Department of Highways as the construction supervisor on area bridges. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will begin at noon on Sunday.
BRENDA GAIL HORAN, 63, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Michael Horan, died Jan. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was the founder and director of Michaels Grace Place. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Cottage Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2, 2022, at Tri-State Worship Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local food bank or homeless shelter. Wallace Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
DAVID NEIL HURLEY, 75, of Huntington died Jan. 26 at home. He retired as a master welder from Air Systems. There will be a private service Jan. 29 at Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Burial followsin Webb Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Ky.
LARRY MICHAEL JOHNSON, 72, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 27. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Wallace Family Funeral Home. www.wallaceffh.com.
RICHARD KORIN, 73, of Fort Gay, husband of Paula Korin, died Jan. 26. He was a retired tile setter. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Chiarenzelli Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the funeral home.
ROY D. McCOMAS, 92, of Peach Creek, W.Va., widower of Jean Pennington McComas, died Jan. 26 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired yardmaster for CSX. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Visitation one hour before service.
PATTY MARIE SALYERS, 88 of Huntington, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 14, 1933. Widow of Frank Salyers. No services are scheduled. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington is caring for the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MINTI ELYSE SETTLE, 38, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Jess Franklin Settle, died Jan. 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a teacher’s aide at Rock Hill Elementary School. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 31 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RICKY L. WAGNER, 61, of South Point, Ohio, father of Stephanie Roberts of Nashville, Tenn., died Jan. 21 at home. He was a security guard for Allied Universal. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES HUNTER WALLER of Ironton, son of Diana Carmon Waller, died Jan. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 31 at O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at Ice Creek Cemetery. The family request that masks be worn.
MARIANNA MUSKERA WAUER, 82, of Huntington, widow of Michael Wauer, died Jan. 11 in Huntington Health & Rehab. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.