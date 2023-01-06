The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES RAYMOND ADKINS, 47 of Branchland, W.Va., brother of Jeffrey Adkins and Donna Workman, died Jan. 4. Graveside service will be at noon Jan. 9 at Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements. Donations can be made to funeral home towards funeral expenses.
RUBY BRYANT BOLL, formerly of Ironton, died Dec. 30, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at St. Mary's Church, 1059 CR 26 Ironton. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer Association. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DONALD CHAPMAN, 81 of Venice, Fla., formerly of Huntington, father of Nikki Simmons of Jonesborough, Tenn., and Greg Chapman of Henrico, Va., died Jan. 31, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Venice. He retired from CSX Railroad. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Jan. 10 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the mortuary. www.beardmortuary.com.
PATRICIA JOYCE HOUCHIN CORNWELL, 85 of Kenova, widow of Robert Cornwell, died Jan. 5 at home. She was a nurse at Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at Kenova United Methodist Church, with visitation after 1:30 p.m. Burial following in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to KUMC, 503 15th Street, Kenova, W.Va. 25530. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
CLIFFORD ALLEN FRANCIS II, 40 of Ashland, son of Cyndi, died Jan. 3 in the UK Medical Center. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Jan. 10 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Visitation two hours before service. Private burial. Livestream available at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ONIA JANE HOWELL, 84 of Madison, W.Va., widow of Harold H. Howell, died Dec. 31, 2022, at Sweetbriar Assisted Living in Dunbar, W.Va. She was co-owner of H.H. Howell Rentals. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Wildwood Garden Club, 20 Dogwood Lane, Madison, WV 25130 for the continued beautification of her town. Arrangements being handled by Handley Funeral Home with a graveside service at2 p.m. Jan. 6 at Boone Memorial Park. www.handleyfh.com.
MARK WILLIAM KING, 63 of Huntington died Jan.3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JUDY LYNN KINNEY, 69 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 1. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LAWRENCE DAVID LUCAS, 67 of Huntington, husband of Wanda Lucas, died Jan. 5 at home. He was the Lab Director for St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
KELLY LEE MARCUM, 78, of Ashland, died Dec. 30, 2022. Currently no services are pending. O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DAREN RAY McKENZIE, 88, of Wurtland, Ky., died Jan. 6 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA A. STICKLER, 72, of Lebanon, Tenn., wife of Robert Stickler, died Dec. 31, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Dickson City, Pa. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan 9 in the White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. Friends gather one hour prior to service Monday at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID A. WALLEN of Louisa, Ky., husband of Jane Wallen, died Jan. 5 at home. He was a Park Ranger with the Kentucky State Parks and a security officer for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Louisa First United Methodist Church. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Louisa First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 763, Louisa, Kentucky 41230. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
