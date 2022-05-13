The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT TRAVIS CARTER, 24 of Genoa, husband of Hope Louiza Finley Carter, died May 7 at home. He was an electrical inspector for Vantage Point. Funeral service at 2 p.m. May 15 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. May 14 at the funeral home.
EUNICE “JANE” WRIGHT TAYLOR FRAZIER, 88, of Ceredo, died May 10 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. She was a retired Registered Nurse in Takoma Park and Silver Spring, Md., and in Huntington. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation, and the graveside service will be private, at Jane’s request. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
DOTT FRYE, 94, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died May 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a retired teacher. Funeral services at 1 p.m. May 16 at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior before service at the funeral home.
JEROLD ALLEN FUGATE, 59, of Milton father of Jarod Allen Fugate of Milton, died May 11. There will be a visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEREMY GENE HENRY, 45, of Glenwood died May 12. He was a diesel mechanic with Amherst Madison. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 15 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Bias Chapel Cemetery. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NORMAN GLENN LESTER, 75, of Huntington died May 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 16 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MICHAEL LEWIS MEADOWS, 44 of Huntington, son of Cathy Hesson McCloud of Huntington, died May 11. He was an auto mechanic. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
KIMBERLY DAWN RAMEY, 52, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Rusty Ramey, died May 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. May 17 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA MOORE SISLER, 81, of Ironton, widow of George E. Sisler, died May 10 at Edisto Island, S.C. She retired from Ironton City Schools. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. May 17 at St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. May 17 at the church. O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.