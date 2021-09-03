The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HOMER GUY BRUMFIELD JR., 81, of Culloden died Sept. 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. The family requests that social distancing and masks to be worn. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD DALE COLLINS, 63, of Alkol, W.Va., husband of Susan Adkins Collins, died Sept. 2. He retired from Fletcher’s as a welder and fabricator. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Lovejoy-Adkins Cemetery, Alkol. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
PHILIP ANDREWS DuVALL, 65, of Huntington died Sept. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center.Donations are suggested to Harmony House, 627 4th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701 or Huntington City Mission, 624 10th St., Huntington, WV 25701. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family.
DANNY LEE FLORA, 72 of Fort Monroe, Va., father of Anastasia Coberly, died Sept. 1 in Riverside Medical Center, New Port News, Va. He retired from the US Navy. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
REGINA MIDGE FOWLER, 85, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Norris Fowler, died Sept. 2 at home. She was a homemaker. Services will be private. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PHILLIP MICHAEL FRYE, 35, of Huntington, husband of Tracey Frye, died Aug. 31. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EMMALEE FREEMAN HENSON, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 2. Graveside service will be at noon Sept. 9 at Highlands Memorial Gardens. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
HARLEY LEE HUBBS, 90, of St. Clair Shores, Mich., died Sept. 1. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; a graveside service at Warrick Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., follows immediately. www.handleyfh.com.
JONATHAN BLAKE JUSTICE, 36, of Cow Creek, W.Va., died Aug. 31 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Visitation service from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
MICHELLE LYNN MAYS, 49, of Barboursville died Sept. 2 at home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Expression Church of Huntington, 115 Cheshire Way. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LOTTIE ELAINE FARLEY MIDKIFF of West Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Walter Midkiff, died Sept. 2. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
JAMES ANTHONY MITCHELL, 49, of Huntington, companion of Tanisha Grimes, died Sept. 1 at home. He worked for Appalachian Industrial Gas. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CHARLES FRANKLIN PARDUE, 65, of Huntington, son of Betty J. Reed Pardue, died Sept. 1. He retired from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JULIE DITTY QUALLS of Ashland, wife of Josh Qualls, died Aug. 31. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Due to Covid concerns, masks are required throughout the visitation.
JAMES T. RAMEY of Salt Rock, died Sept. 2. He was the owner of Mining Manufacturing, IncPrivate services entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
ARNOLD EUGENE RUNYON, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Maxine Runyon, died Sept. 1 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. He retired from the print shop at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 6 p.m., Sept. 8 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
ERNESTINE DEAN RUTHERFORD, 89, of Wayne died Sept. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Due to family concerns regarding Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held for the family at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wayne Baptist Church in memory of Ernestine. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
KATHLEEN SHORT, 85, of Louisa, Ky., died Sept. 2. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Thompson Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept 6 at the funeral home.
EMMETT EDWARD SITES, 57, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Michele Renee Ashworth Sites, died Aug. 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3, 2549 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101 or Appalachian Model Train Railroad Society, 3300 Harvey Rd., Huntington 25704. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JAMES RICHARD SPITLER JR., 56, of Huntington, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chapman’s Mortuary is looking for family for information about him. Please call 304-523-9424 with information. Arrangements are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VIOLA MAE STANLEY, 81, of Burnwell, Ky., mother of Jennifer Stump of Phelps, Ky., Clyde Stanley and Randy Stanley, both of Burnwell, died Sept. 2 in Pikeville Nursing and Rehab. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in McCoy Cemetery, Burnwell. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
CARRIE LEE JOHNSON THORNTON, 84, of Ironton, widow of Emerson Thornton Sr., died Aug. 31 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.