The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JENNIFER ADKINS, 59 of Ceredo, wife of Rick Adkins, died Dec. 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 20 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
WILLIAM EDWARD ADKINS, 86, of Southgate, Mich., widower of Judith Ann Adkins, died Dec. 10. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at William “Buddy” Edward Adkins Private Gravesite, Midkiff, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
SANDRA HOPE BIAS, 25, of Huntington died Dec. 11. She had been a waitress at Waffle House. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CARL A. CHAPMAN, 97, of Ona died Dec. 15. He worked at Houdaille, Inc., and Lambert Construction. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMIE CRAGER, 43, of New Boston, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, died Dec. 16 in River Run Nursing Home, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
CLYDE DOBEY JR., 91 of Huntington, widower of Charlee Frances Edwards Dobey, died Dec. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ROY ALLEN EADS, 77, of Henderson, W.Va., died Dec. 16 in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
HARLEY EMERSON FLIEHMAN, 87, of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Freda Fliehman, died Dec. 16 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from CSX Raceland Car Shops. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 21 in Linnville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to go towards the purchase of a headstone for Harley. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BARBARA CAROL GRAHAM,79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Larry David Graham, died Dec. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial gathering for friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
GERELENE GRIMMETT, 85, of Greenville, W.Va., widow of Jess Grimmett Sr., died Dec. 15 at home. She had been a cook at Man High School, Shake-N-Burger and the Colonial Room. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Hunt (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Tabernacle; burial in Adkins-Frye Cemetery, Little Harts Creek, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JAMES ANDREW HOLMES, 59, of La Mesa, N.M., formerly of Ironton, son of Freda Waginger Holmes, died Nov. 9 in New Mexico. He worked at Siemens Corporation as a Quality Control Specialist. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements.
BARBARA ANN JONES, 73, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 16 at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
BARBARA SUE KESSINGER of Foster/ Sumerco, W.Va., died Dec. 14. She retired from the Hubbard Hospice House as an RN. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the funeral home. Covid guidelines will be followed. www.handleyfh.com.
DONNA EVELYN KIRBY, 61, of Huntington, wife of Keith E. Kirby, died Dec. 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Dec. 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS J. BIRD MAY, 83, of Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Wava Ann May, died Dec. 16. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 20, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Mount Olive Cemetery, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service.
EDWARD MURPHY JR., 73, of Baisden, W.Va., widower of Marilyn Cline Murphy, died Dec. 16 in CAMC General Hospital. He was an accountant in Huntington and Gilbert, W.Va. Honoring his request, cremation was chosen. There will be a private celebration of life. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing services.
RAVEN SHY TOMBLIN, 29, of Wayne died Dec. 10. She was a nurse with Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery. Visitation at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
HAZEL LOUISE WATKINS, 93, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Marvin Watkins, died Dec. 16 in Heartland of Riverview. She was a beautician. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
LILLIAN WILLIAMSON, 94, of Forest Hills, Ky., widow of Lee Junior Brown and Roy Williamson, died Dec. 15. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.