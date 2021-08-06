The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GEORGE WILSON ADKINS JR., 68 of Huntington, brother of Rosetta Adkins, died Aug. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a manager at the former Circuit City Stores. There are to be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
REV. GLENN RANDALL ADKINS died May 19, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and precautions, his services were delayed. There will be a service of thanksgiving and celebration 2 p.m., August 14 at First United Methodist Church, Huntington. Friends and family gather two hours before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may made to the ALS Association (www.ALSA.org). www.rollinsfh.com.
FLEM ALLEN ARROWOOD, 83, of Jonesborough, Tenn., husband of Sandra Ellis Arrowood, died Aug. 4. He was a minister. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Arrowood-Dutton Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks and social distance are requested.
JAMES OTIS BENNETT JR. of Ironton, husband of Redith Boster Bennett, died Aug. 5. He was a public schoolteacher in Ohio and South Carolina. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Aid Cemetery follows. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. All attending are asked to wear mask and social distance. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SANFORD J. BREWER, 76, of Hatfield, Ky., formerly of Marrowbone Creek at Kermit, W.Va., died Aug. 4 at home. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lighthouse Community Church, East Kermit, W.Va. Burial will follow at the A.W. Brewer Cemetery, Kermit, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. Aug. 7 at Warfield Chapel of the Callaham Funeral Home in Warfield, Ky. Masks are strongly encouraged for all in attendance.
DREWIE WILLIS BROWNING, 82, of Genoa, husband of Tammy Browning, died July 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Ford Motor Company. Procession will depart Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 for graveside services at 11 a.m. at the Jerry Williamson Cemetery.
DELBERT RAY CHANEY JR., 47, of Fort Gay, husband of Jennifer Chaney, died Aug. 2 at home. Funeral service at noon Aug. 7, at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Chaney-Pack Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 at the funeral home.
MARGARET JUNE CURRY of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Charlie Curry, died Aug. 5. She retired as Human Resource Director at Ole Hickory Coal. Memorial service will be at a later date. Donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES JACKSON ELLISON, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Patricia Ann Ellison, died Aug. 5 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug.10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA MASON FRALEY, 82, wife of Col. (retired) Gary Fraley, died June 11 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Aug. 7, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOHN ALBERT GIBSON, 59, husband of Pamela Ayersman Gibson, of Charlotte, N.C., died Aug. 3. He worked for US Air. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Look Up Lodge, 100 Look Up Lodge Rd. Travelers Rest, SC 29690. www.rollinsfh.com
THOMAS GRAY, 54, of Kingsland, Ga., husband of Carol Gray, died Aug. 4 in Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick, Ga. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ISABELL RUTH JOHNSON, 85, of East Lynn, wife or Ralph Albert Johnson, died Aug. 2 at home. She was a homemaker. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family.
KEITH JOHNSON, 57, of Ironton, husband of Kelly Johnson, died July 17 in St. Louis, Mo. Honoring his wishes, there will not be a formal funeral service. There will be a celebration of life from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at the American Legion, 320 S 3rd St., Ironton. Flowers, food, donations and other kindnesses will be accepted that day or at 714 S 4th St., Ironton prior.
DORIS ANN KING, 66, of Steubenville, Ohio, formerly of Crown, W.Va., mother of Shawn King and Jamie King of Stuebenville, died Aug. 3 at her sister’s home. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
ELLEN MARIA KISOR, 62, of Ironton, wife of James Don Kisor, died Aug. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Kisor Family Cemetery follows. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BARBARA SUE MARTIN, 81, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 5 in Lakin Hospital, West Columbia, W.Va. She was a cafeteria worker at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 9 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation after 1:30 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MAMIE GAIL NEACE, 72, of Ranger, W.Va., wife of Ray G. Neace, died Aug. 4. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Lambert Cemetery, Ranger. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
DARLENE FAY PERRY, 66, of Wayne, wife of Lester Perry, died Aug. 3. Funeral service at noon Aug. 7 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 at the funeral home.