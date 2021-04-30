The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOSHUA KENT ADKINS, 36 of Huntington, son of Donna Triplett Johnson, Roger Johnson and Gregory Kent Adkins died April 24. He was employed by Starlight Behavioral Health and Par Roofing. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. May 2 at Beard Mortuary.
ANNA JEAN ALEXANDER of Wayne, mother of Alex Hackney of Clearwater, Fla., and Andrea Whitt of Henderson, Nev., died March 18. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. May 4, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A family gathering will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
MAX KEITH BEEVER, 95 of Huntington, widower of Virginia Catherine Tivener Beever, died April 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the former H.K. Porter/Huntington Steel. Private family funeral services will be held May 3 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. www.beardmortuary.com. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
PEGGY MARIE BRADSHAW, 88, of Huntington, widow of Don Carroll, died April 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was a former secretary for Blue Chip Recyclers. Funeral services will be conducted at noon May 3 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
STANLEY ELLIS ELLIOTT, 74 of Wayne died April 30 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. May 2 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from noon until service time at the funeral home.
WANDA QUEEN FANNIN, 92, of Lawrence County, Ky., widow of Roy Fannin, died April 29. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. May 2 at Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be at noon May 2 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
LINDSEY FINLEY, 85 of Prichard, husband of Bernice Napier Finley, died April 29 at home. He retired from Lowes. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
DONALD DAVID GEE, 81, of Ironton, husband of Charlene Collins Gee, died April 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Center. He was a retired equipment operator and laborer for the Ironton Coke Plant. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 1, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery, Ironton.
LILLIAN GERALDINE CREMEANS JEFFERS, 80 of Bidwell, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of James F. Jeffers, died April 30. She was the former owner of Jeffers ShortStop and Grocery and Gas Station in Mason County, W.Va. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton is attempting to find any family or friends of the following individual, FRED ULYSSES LAMB Jr. age 61, born in Kansas City, Mo., US Army veteran and a resident of The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio, since September, 2019. Any information would be appreciated. P please contact Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th St., Ironton, OH 45638, 740-532-2144 or phillipsfuneralhome@roadrunner.com.
NANCY LANGDON, 85, of Huntington died April 30. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
CECILIA CAROLEEN MARTIN, 85, of Huntington, died April 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired office manager in the gas and oil industry. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
DORA MARIE WALLACE, 50, of Ona, died April 22. There will be no services at this time. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DENISE ANN WITHERS, 64, of Huntington, mother of Marissa Boyle, died April 8 at home. She was a former data entry clerk with General Medical. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. May 3 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, followed by graveside services at Plymale Cemetery. www.rollinsfh.com.
TAYLOR RICHARD YORK, 58, of Fort Gay, husband of Denise Copley York, died April 29. There will be no services at this time. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.