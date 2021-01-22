The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KATHY LOU BAIZE, 70, of Varney, W.Va., wife of Danny Ray Baize, died Jan. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 25, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours before service.
DELORES ANN BECKETT, 92, of Salt Rock died Jan. 19. Funeral services will be noon Jan. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LECTA MAE BUSH, 56, of Crown City, Ohio, died Jan. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at the funeral home. ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM HENRY CHAFFIN, 71, of Prichard died Jan. 20 in the OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
ATHA CHRISTIAN, 94, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Roy Christian, died Jan. 21 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WANDA LEE FERRELL COPLEY, 87, of Ona, widow of Don “Cokie” Copley died Jan. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
BETTY FAYE CRAIG, 81, of Scottown, Ohio, died Jan. 21 in Arbors of Gallipolis Nursing Home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LUCILE RAY JOHNSON, 90, of Milton died Jan. 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Masks and social distancing are required. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ANNA ELEANOR IRONS LEWIS, 88, of Stockbridge, Ga., wife of Maxwell L. Lewis, died Jan. 15 at home. She formerly taught at Prichard, Buffalo and Ceredo-Kenova. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at First Baptist Church of Kenova; burial following in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
SHARYN VALE BROOKS MCDANALD, 73, of Huntington died Jan. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Cabell Huntington Surgery Center. The family held a private celebration of her life on Jan. 22 at the Chapel at Woodmere Memorial Park. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Recovery Point. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOYCE ARLENE MCINTOSH, 71, of Huntington, widow of Collins McIntosh, died Jan. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Grace Gospel Church. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
GEORGETA FRANCIS MULLINS, 68, of Crooked Creek, W.Va., widow of Wetzel Mullins, died Jan. 21 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. Graveside service 2 p.m. Jan. 25, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
FRANCES IRENE MYNES, 96 of Gerry, N.Y., formerly of Huntington, widow of Thomas Edward Mynes, died Jan. 19. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com
RICHARD B. ROBERTS, 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Sally Botts Roberts, died Jan. 20 at home. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a linguist and also from Vernon Company as a sales representative. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; entombment in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Social distance and masks are required.
JIMMIE JACK ROWE, 78, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Bonnie Eskew Rowe, died Jan. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL RAY SAMMONS, 67, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Dottie Sammons, died Jan. 20 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was proprietor of Lube Equip., Inc., Ashland. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at the funeral home.
Service for DEBRA ANN OOTEN STURGILL, 67, of Turkey Creek, Ky., at 1 p.m. Jan. 24, at Duncan Fork United Baptist Church; burial in Estep Cemetery, Myrtle, W.Va., Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LESLIE MARTIN VOIERS, 83, of Ashland, husband of Lana Alexander Voiers, died Jan. 18 in Woodland Oaks Health Care. He retired from Ashland Oil Refinery and was a broker and owner of Ashland Realty, and owned and operated Grayson Lake Marina. Private family service at Ashland Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WOODY WILLIAMSON, 57, of Hamlin, W.Va., son of Woodrow Williamson of Bluefield, W.Va., died Jan. 18. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 24, Williamson Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.