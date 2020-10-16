The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEFFERY SCOTT BAILEY, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 11 in Webster County (W.Va.) Memorial Hospital. He was a restaurant manager. There are no services scheduled. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
LINDA E. BURCHAM, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 19, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLENDAL RAY CASTLE, 59, of Greenup, Ky., husband of Susan Moore Castle, died Oct. 11, in Scioto County, Ohio. Graveside service will be noon Oct. 17, at Haverhill Cemetery. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com
IRENE HUPP LUNSFORD CHAPMAN, 99, of Ona, died Oct. 15. She retired from the Huntington (Reliance) Dress Factory. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 19, White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Beard Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
HELEN MAY LESTER, 99, of Huntington, widow of Frederick L. Lester, died Oct. 16, in Woodlands Assisted Living. Funeral service will be private at Woodmere Memorial Park. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LINDA MAE LONG, 76, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 15 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
FRANCINE LAYNE OZOIGBO, 71, of Concord, N.C., formerly Huntington, died Oct. 76 at home. She worked for the Veterans Administration Regional Office in Huntington, W.Va. She never wanted to be the center of attention and did not wish to have a funeral or service. Friends and family wishing to honor Francine are invited to make a donation in her name to their local cancer research institution. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements. www.hartsellfh.com.
ARTHUR GARY PERRY, 71, of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, died Oct. 15. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 19, Myrtle Chapel Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
DAISY J. STAMPER, 79, of Ironton, wife of Thomas J. Stamper, died Oct. 15. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 17, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TREVA LYNN SULLIVAN, 55, of Lavalette, died Oct. 15. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 19, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT “BRENT” THOMPSON, 56, of Wayne, father of Jenny Lea Thompson of Salyersville, Ky. and Robert “Paden” Thompson of Wayne, died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 18, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Thompson Family Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation one hour before service.