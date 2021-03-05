The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BEVERLY ANN BATEMAN, 66, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of John David Bateman, died March 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired as payroll administrator from Ashland Oil Inc. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 9, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
FREDERICK RAY BLEDSOE SR., 86, of Huntington, widower of Juanita Trent Bledsoe, died March 4 at home. He was a retried machine operator for Owens-Illinois. There will be no services or visitation at this time. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
REX DAVID CUPP, 42, of Milton, son of Rex Allen and Sheila Brotherton Cupp of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., died Feb. 28 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Donations may be made to the Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, to help with expenses. Arrangements are incomplete. .
LAURIE ANN HALL, 54, of Hurricane, W.Va., life partner of Sondra Lee Rice, died March 2. She was a truck driver for CRST Logistics. Joint funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 7, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Thompson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home.
LARRY D. HAMLIN, 81 of Huntington, husband of Kaye Hamlin, died March 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Barber with Hamlin’s, Barber Shop in the Guyandotte section of Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MARY VIRGINIA HODGE, 78, of Scottsville, Ky., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Robert Henry Hodge Sr., died Feb. 28 in The Medical Center at Bowling Green, Ky. She was a retired social worker from Southwestern Community Action. By her request, no services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JERMON SCOTT JACKSON, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly Ironton, died Feb. 26. He was employed by Google and previously JP Morgan Chase as a Senior Support Specialist and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services as an Auditor and a Case Manager. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. March 13 at Ironton Tanks Memorial Stadium. Private burial 11 a.m. March 14 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES HARRELL MULLINS, 81, of Chauncey, W.Va., died March 1 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 5, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
ROSA TABITHA NICHOLAS, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Kerman Ray Nicholas, died March 4 at home. She was a homemaker. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
RONALD TED RAKES, 86, of Kenova, widower of Betty Lorine Barry Rakes, died March 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Kenova United Methodist Church; burial following in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. He was a Kenova councilman and had an Insurance and Income Tax business in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service. Mask and social distancing will be required. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
SONDRA LEE RICE, 59, of Hurricane, W.Va., life partner of Laurie Ann Hall, died March 2. She was a truck driver for CRST Logistics. Joint funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 7, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Thompson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home.
SUE ANN ROBERTS, 74, of Foster, W.Va., widow of Curtis Roberts, died March 3 in CAMC Hospice Care, Charleston, W.Va. At her request, cremation will take place and no service conducted. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HOBART "KENT" SANBORN, 62, of Ironton, husband of Becky Murnahan Sanborn, died March 4 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked for Hecla Water Association and was a photographer for The Ironton Tribune. A Celebration of Life visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., March 8, in the Conley Center Gymnasium at Ironton High School. Please wear your school color attire or Team Kent shirts. Masks and social distancing required. Family graveside service 11 a.m. March 9 at Sugar Creek Cemetery. Funeral procession will be 7th Street to State Route 141 and past Hecla Water Association to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local school's athletic or band boosters. Donations can also be made to the Carl "Teen" and Vera Murnahan Scholarship Fund, c/o Rock Hill Athletic Booster Club, 2415 County Road 26, Ironton, OH 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
ELIZABETH WHITE, 73, of Ironton, widow of Jeff White, died March 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. She had been owner and operator of White’s Residential and Commercial Cleaning. Funeral service will be noon March 6, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.