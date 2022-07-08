The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JERRY LEE ALBRIGHT, 72, of Huntington died July 6. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 12 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GLORIA GEE SHORT BILLUPS, 91, of Louisa, Ky., widow of James W. Billups, died July 6. She retired from Kraft Foods in Huntington, and Barboursville. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Louisa Free Will Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 62 S Side Loop Road, Louisa, KY 4123. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 11 at Louisa Free Will Baptist Church. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation after 5 p.m. on July 10 at Louisa Free Will Baptist Church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is directing arrangements.
DEBRA KAY BYARS, 60, of Huntington, wife of Albert Byars, died July 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 11 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BURGESS DALTON, 74 of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Linda Meadows Dalton, died July 6 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 9 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton; burial will follow in the Dalton Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
LORETTA KAY DAVIS, 65, of Chapmanville, W.Va., daughter of Juanita Davis of Chapmanville, died July 4 in Caramont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, N.C. She was owner and operator of several beauty shops including A Class Act in Kermit, W.Va., and A Touch of Class in Chapmanville. Funeral service at noon July 12 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 11 at the funeral home. In her honor, fellow bikers lead the funeral procession.
MELINDA KAY DAVIS, 68, of Huntington died July 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HUNTER LAINE FAULKNER, 22, of Huntington died July 5 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JERALD FULLER, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 8. Services are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, OH is assisting the family.
GEORGE RAYMOND HALE, 66, of Kenova died June 24. Funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. July 11 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEREK ANTHONY HUTCHINSON, 38, of Milton died July 3. The family will have a private service. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KATHERINE MARIE LeMASTER JOHNSON, 90, of Ashland, widow of Paul Johnson Jr., died July 7 in Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, Danville, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 10 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HAZEL MARIE REASOR, 89, of South Point, Ohio, died July 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STACY LU REYNOLDS, 63, of Barboursville, mother of David, Jared and Nicole Dille, died July 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was the Finance Manager with Covenant House A Celebration of Life will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SABRINA A. SMITHERS, 65, of Huntington, widow of Charles J. Smithers, died July 6 at home. A gathering of friends and family will take place from 11 a.m. to noon July 11 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BRODY PATRICK WHITE, 28 of Huntington, son of Robert E. White III of Huntington and Donna Denise Davania of Ashland, died June 30 at home. He was employed by S.S. Logan Packing Company. There will be a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. July 12 at Beard Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be sent to Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.