The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUBY LEE BOSTER, 90, of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Alva Boster, died Feb. 12 at home. She retired from Marshall University. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service Sunday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERTA A. “BOBBIE” COYER, 87, of Huntington, died Feb. 13 at The Woodlands Retirement Community. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 12 noon on Tuesday. www.beardmortuary.com.
DORIS ANN EPLING, 68, of Huntington, died Feb. 13 at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington. There will be a memorial service Monday, Feb. 17, beginning at 6 p.m. at New Beginning Apostolic Church, 1002 25th St., Huntington. Doris' wishes were to donate her body to the Marshall University Human Gift Registry.
ROBERT ALAN FERGUSON, 66, of Huntington, died Feb. 11 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SARA BETH HANKINS, 41, of Branchland, W.Va., died Feb. 7. There will be a celebration of life, 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.
HAROLD LEE KEENEY, 72, of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 14. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
GLEN ALLEN KNIGHT, 58, of Ona died Feb. 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARLIN TROY OLDAKER, 72, of Lavalette, survived by Peggy Oldaker, died Feb. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 15, at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Marlin was a welder for CSX Railroad. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BELINDA WILLIAMSON, 66, of Canada, Ky., died Feb. 13 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 17, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.