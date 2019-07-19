The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RANDALL D. ABBOTT, 53, of Huntington, son of Sandra Bias Abbott of Huntington, died July 18, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Graveside services were held privately at 11 a.m., July 19, at Highland Cemetery, Huntington.
NORMA JEAN BAKER, 84, of Huntington, wife of Lucian Darrell Baker, died July 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from the Prestera Center. Funeral service will be at noon Monday Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Entombment will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HELEN BOLEN, 90, of Garrett, Ky., mother of Earnest "Bill" Bolen, died July 19 in Knott County Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hindman, Ky. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, Hindman, Ky. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm. Wednesday and Thursday, July 24 and 25, at the funeral home.
TERRY LEE CUPP, 57, of McDermott, Ohio, died July 9, 2019. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
KRISTIE DIONE SUTPHIN HAMMOND, 46, of Ona died July 17. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GRIFFITH KERNS JR., 58, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died July 9 in SOMC Hospice, Portsmouth, Ohio. He had worked for Dixon's Asphalt and Seal Coating. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Vernon Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RAY LAWSON, 79, of Beech Creek, W.Va., widower of Yvonne Cisco Lawson, died July 17 at home. Cremation will take place and no service is scheduled. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
EXER REBECCA NORMAN, 76, of Circleville, Ohio, mother of Lisa Kenney of Mount Sterling, Ohio and Teresa Weston of New Holland, Ohio, died July 17 in Pickaway Manor, Circleville, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Anderson-Hatfield Cemetery, McCarr, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home. www.rerogersfuneralhome.com.
RECIA VIRGINIA RYAN, 92, formerly of Kenova, widow of Leon Errol Ryan, died July 8 in Glendale Nursing Home, Schenectady, N.Y. She had worked at Sylvania, Maidenform and Owen-Illinois. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beginnings Church or the Salvation Army of Huntington.
HAZEL WOODS SHIVEL, 76, of Davin, W.Va., widow of Lawrence Woods,died July 17 in CAMC Memorial Division. She was a Registered Nurse at Man Appalachian Regional Hospital. There will be a celebration of life, 1 p.m. Monday, Claypool United Methodist Church, Davin, W.Va.; burial in Claypool Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Children's Foundation for Neurodegenerative Disorders, 4401 Penn Ave., Plaza Building Floor 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15224, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JANICE K. SIMPSON, 64, of Huntington, died July 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ANNA MESSINGER SZIPSZKY, 97, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Stephen A. Szipszky, died July 18 in Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Interment will be in Baltimore (Md.) National Cemetery at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
JEANIE ELLEN TARPLEY, 67, of Huntington died July 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BARBARA WILLIAM, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio died July 19 in Hospice of Cincinnati. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.