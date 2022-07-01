The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHERI LYNN BUCCI, 56, of Huntington, mother of Casandra Bucci and Chase Bucci, died June 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Special Metals. Memorial service will be conducted at noon July 2 at Original Glorious Church of God, Huntington. Friends may gather one hour before service at the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MONA D. CHAFFEE, 82 of Fruitport, Mich., formerly of the Huntington area, died June 30 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 6 at Trinity Reformed Church in Grand Haven, Mich. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. July 5 at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, Grand Haven. www.klaassenfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA KAY COOK, 71 of Barboursville, mother of Amber Hayes, died June 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CHESTER RAY DAVIS, 69 of Varney, W.Va., husband of Dora Vincell Davis, died June 30 at home. He retired from the U.S. Army. Funeral service at noon July 3 at the Pie Church of God. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 10 a.m. July 2 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
WILLIAM EVANS, 56 of Laurel Creek, W.Va., husband of Vickie Lynn Dunlap Evans, died June 30 at home. He was a mechanic by trade, mostly on coal trucks. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and services will be announced at this time. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
HERBERT LEWIS JACKSON, 85, of Ironton, husband of Janice Moore Jackson, died June 30. He was a retired letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. There will be a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. July 5 at Woodland Cemetery Section 11. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 5 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JAMIROQUAN ISAIAH JONES, 26, of Ashland, son of Billy Ray Sharp, died June 24. He was employed by Premier Builders of Ashland. Homegoing service will be 11 a.m. July 9 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
GIUSEPPE “JOE” MORABITO, 90, of Huntington, husband of Maria Morabito, died June 28 at home. He was a retired foreman with Huntington Plating. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 1 p.m. July 5 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
TYLER LEE NAPIER, 30, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., son of Jennifer Lynn Brannock and Rick Lee Napier, died June 26 in Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach, Fla. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. July 3 at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BENNIE J. NOLAN SR., 71, of Ashland, husband of Jennie Donna Nolan, died June 29 at home. He was a retired blacksmith with CSX Railroad. Funeral services will be conducted on July 5 at 12:00pm at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, NE, Greenup, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service Tuesday at the church. Reger Funeral Home Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
BRANDY LEE NICOLE PARSONS, 36, of Huntington, daughter of Tessa died June 15. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. July 9 at Living Water Free Methodist Church in Altizer. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is handling arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
MARY CURNELL ORENGO, 72, of Ironton, widow of Rosario-Sary Orengo, died June 29 at home. She had been a CNA for Bryant Nursing Home. Services will be held at a later date and Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
REBA LORETTA ROBINSON, 80, of Huntington, wife of Ron Robinson, died June 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TOMMY DALE STRATTON, 63, of Milton, husband of Cheryl Ann Hayes Stratton, died June 29. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. July 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ARYELLO WALTERS of Huntington, infant daughter of Justin Walters and Samira Henderson, died June 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No services are scheduled. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and no services are planned. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.