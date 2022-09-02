The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GARY ACKERSON, 74, of South Point, Ohio, father of Josh and Kevin Ackerson and Garri Carey, died Aug. 31 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery, Deering, Ohio. Visitation two hours before service. www.wallaceffh.com.
CHARLES ARTHUR BARKER, 81, of Ashland, husband of Judith Ellen Burgess Barker, died Aug. 31. He retired from AK Steel from the Energy Service Department. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WILMA BRADEN, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Roger Braden, died Sept. 2 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DARRELL KEITH CHINN, 80, of Huntington, widower of Barbara Chinn, died Aug. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JENNIFER CLINE, 62 of Baisden, W.Va., died Aug. 31. Funeral service at noon Sept. 6 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Highland memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5 at the funeral home.
ENITH CROCKETT, 95, of Huntington, widow of John Crockett, died Aug. 29 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARTHA EDWARDS, 91, of Huntington, widow of Freddie Edwards, died Sept. 1 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES RICHARD GOHEEN, 85 of Huntington, husband of Nicolette A. Goheen, died Sept. 1 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
LISA DAWN HODGE, 57 formerly of Garden City, S.C., sister of Vickie Tiller Cook of Georgetown, S.C., died Sept. 1 at home. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place.
JOHN ANTHONY KELLY III, 85, of Huntington, husband of Ann Kelly, died Aug. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be privte at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with burial in Woodmere Memorial Park. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is directing arrangements.
RUTH ELNORA KING, 94, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, widow of Stanley E. King, died Aug. 30 in The Glen of Cincinnati. She was a retired legal secretary and bookkeeper for Multi-Purpose Senior Citizens Center in South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 10 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROBERT EDWIN LAYMAN, 41, of Kenova, husband of Danielle Smith Layman, died Aug. 30 in UK Healthcare Good Samaritan Hospital. He was employed with the West Virginia Department of Highways with the Survey Crew. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOANN ARETTA HAYNES MASSIE, 54, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, wife of Scott Massie, died Aug. 31 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She worked as a teacher's aide at Green Primary Elementary. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m., Sept. 6 at Haverhill (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JANE HANNA SETTLE NORRIS, 74, of Huntington died Aug. 28 at home. Celebration of life will be at noon Sept. 9 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the funeral home.
CHERY LYNN PANKEY, 57, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, mother of Aaron Pankey of Huntington, died Aug. 22 in Riverside Methodist Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Full Gospel Assembly, 2109 10th Ave., Huntington.
RUTH GERTRUDE RICHARDSON, 89 of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Bill Richardson, died Aug. 30 at her daughter’s home. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at Sparks Family Cemetery, Clifford, Ky. Arrangements are under the direction of Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.
SHARON ANN SCHENCK, 77 of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Darryl J. Schneck, died Sept. 1 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JUDITH SAMMONS SHEPHERD formerly of Logan, W.Va., died Aug. 23. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Haven Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 207 W. Harrison St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Visitation one hour before service. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio. Lyerly Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
GARY SIMPSON, 78, of Athalia, Ohio, husband of Katy Legg Simpson, died Aug. 31 at home. He retired from INCO Alloys and was a licensed electrician. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BUDDY SWINDLER, 96, of Proctorville, Ohio, companion of Kitty Walters, died Sept. 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Gathering of friends will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILL JAY TOPPING, 59, of Huntington, died Sept. 1. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLIFTON DOUGLAS WHITT, 65, of Milton died Aug. 31. Private services will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DORSEY RAY WORKMAN, 100 of Fountain Valley, Calif., formerly of Kenova, widow of Elmer Workman, died Sept. 1 in Sterling Senior Living Facility. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. There will be no visitation. www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is directing arrangements.