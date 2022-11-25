The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JACKIE L. BELL, 84 of Huntington died Nov. 21. He retired from the WV Vocational Rehab. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEVEN ANTHONY BLACKBURN, 64 of Barboursville, died Nov. 11. There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEVEN LESLIE CALDWELL, 66 of Ashland, father of Shawn Frechette, Cheryl Blankenship and Brittney Stephens, died Nov. 24 in Ashland Community Care Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at Maple Hill Cemetery. Friends and family gather from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
LORI DENISE DINGESS, 4-months-old, of Harrodsburg, Ky., daughter of David Russell and Kristin Diana Finley Dingess, died Nov. 21. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ALLEN WESTLEY ELLIOTT, 73 of Verona, Ky., husband of Fonnie Elliott, died Nov. 24 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Maynard Cemetery, Fallsburg, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JOHN O’DELL GRAHAM, 53 of Huntington, husband of Teresa L. Graham, died Nov. 18 at home. He was a carpenter. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 2 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial following in McCoy Family Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the funeral home toward funeral expenses. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA HARRISON, PhD., 95 of Huntington, wife of Keith Harrison died Nov. 24. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, with visitation one hour before service. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
RONNIE CREED HATTEN, 77 of Huntington, widower of Gloria Stevenson Hatten, died Nov. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
ANNA JEANNE PETTERSEN HENSLEY, 95 of Huntington died Nov. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hensley Family Scholarship through the Marshall University Foundation. At this time there are no services scheduled with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
SARAH ELEANOR HUGHES, 91 of Milton died Nov. 23 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONDA LEE JAMES, 63 of Coal Grove, Ohio, daughter of Ronnie Lee Bishop of Coal Grove, died Nov. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired as a CNA for Quality Care Nursing Services of South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 8 p.m. Nov. 28 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial at a later time in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
ROGER ALLEN JENKINS, 82, of Arcadia, Fla., formerly of Huntington died Nov. 21 in Desoto Memorial Hospital, Arcadia. He retired as a Unit Clerk with the Huntington VA Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Malone Funeral Home, Grayson, Ky. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral Home. www.malonefuneralhome.com.
STEVEN GRIFFIN JORDAN, 75 of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Linda R. Jordan, died Nov. 21. He retired from Big Sandy Furniture as Safety and Security Director and was a former Kenova Municipal Judge. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 28 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.
KELVYN DOUGLAS MELTON, 21 of Huntington died Nov. 20. There will be a funeral service at noon on Nov. 28 at Pea Ridge Baptist Church with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT HENRY NELSON, 82 formerly of Wayne, died Nov. 20 at home, Heartis Memory Care in Georgia. He retired as a Lt. Colonel from the United State Air Force. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
RAYMOND EARL SALMONS, 79 of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Oweta Lee Salmons, died Nov. 23 in Huntington. He was a laborer for Coleman Trainer of Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 27 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Issac Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26 at the funeral home.
MARGIE ANN SCARBERRY, 57, of Lavalette, mother of Dale Curry and Jennifer Scarberry, both of Ironton and Virginia Curry of Lavalette, died Nov. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at Christian Faith Outreach Church in Ashland. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BETTY JO SMITH, 91 of Huntington, mother of David Rice, died Nov. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from the laundry department at St. Mary’s Medical Center. A memorial service will be at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NANNIE MARIE MORRISON SMITH, 93 of Huntington, mother of John Smith and Marilyn Graves, died Nov. 21 at home. All services will be private. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
PATRICK EDWARD SULLIVAN, 68 of Huntington, died Nov. 19. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JOHN DAVID WITHROW, 59 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Cindy Withrow, died Nov. 17 at home. There will be a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 26 at Altizer Baptist Church, 345 2nd St., Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Altizer Baptist Church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.