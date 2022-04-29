The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RAYMOND ABRAHAM, 94, of Huntington, widower of Mary Louise Abraham, died April 27 at the Village at Riverview. He was retired from Chandler Plywood Products as their Office Manager. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. May 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
OWEN DOUGLAS ADKINS, 70, of Huntington, brother of James Adkins and Roger Adkins, died April 27 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He worked as a TV and Radio Repairman. Services are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SAMUEL DEWEY ANDERSON, 86, of Huntington, husband of Charlene Anderson, died April 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Heiner’s Bakery. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. May 1 at Altizer Baptist Church. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GREGORY A. BURD II, 31, of Huntington, son of Greg and Vicki Burd, died April 26 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 3 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
THELMA D. CARTER, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., widow of Everette Carter Jr., died April 29. She and her husband operated Carter’s Market. Graveside funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 2 at Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane.
LIZA MAE BLANKENSHIP FRALEY, 90, of Lavalette, widow of rev. Roby Fraley, died April 28 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. May 1 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
MARSHEILAH HARPER, “POOKIE” 45 of Huntington, daughter of Dorothy Ann Rinehardt, died April 24. There will be a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. May 6 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, with visitation after 1 p.m. A balloon release follows. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
MARY ELIZABETH LAMB, 89 of Huntington, widow of William W. Conley and Richard Lamb, died April 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was retired from the Advertising Department at The Herald-Dispatch. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. May 2 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service on Monday. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund www.beardmortuary.com.
MYRTLE BELLE MANCINI, 96, of Huntington, widow of Peter Vincent Mancini, died April 29 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. May 1 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL A. MOONEY, 60, of Huntington, husband of Melinda Ray Mooney, died April 28 at home. There will be a celebration of life at 7 p.m. May 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Friends may gather one hour before the service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PHYLLIS JEAN HATTON MORRISON, 89, of Barboursville died April 27. A graveside service for friends and family will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 1 at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit after 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RICK MULLINS, 38, of Vance, Ala., formerly of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Samantha Collier Mullins, died April 25 at home. He was an electrician at Warrior Coal, Brookwood, Ala. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 1 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville; burial in Dalton Cemetery, Little Harts, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 30 at the funeral home. There will be a celebration of life in Alabama at a later time.
GLENNA MYERS, 86, of Waterloo, Ohio, widow of Kenneth Myers, died April 27 at Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a former treasurer of Symmes Valley Schools. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. April 30 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Slabfork Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipfuneralhome.com.
LAWRENCE A. THOMPSON, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Inez Thompson, died April 28 in Southern Ohio Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 2 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 1 at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES WALLER, 93, of Ironton, widower of Helen Dobbins Waller, died April 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired Teamster driving a tractor and trailer for Matlack Trucking. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 1 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.tracybrammerfh.com.