The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ASHLEE MARIE ARMSTRONG, 27, of Huntington, mother of Anna Gibson, died Jan. 2 at home. Funeral service noon Jan. 6, Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation one hour prior to service time Monday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DANNY LEE BROWN, 73, of Hi Hat, Ky., died Dec. 30, 2019 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 3, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Lawson Cemetery, Hi Hat, Ky.
ALLEN BRUCE, 53, of Ironton, father of Walter Andrew Bruce of Columbus, Ohio, died Jan. 1. Funeral service will be at a later time. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
ERIC SHAWN CONLEY, 43, of Charleston formerly Chapmanville, W.Va. brother of Jimmy Conley, died Jan. 2 in CAMC General Division. At his request, there are no services. Evans Funeral Home and Crematory, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY LEE WICKER CONLEY, 85, of Mousie, Ky., widow of Jay Conley Jr., died Dec. 31, 2019, in ARH Our Lady of the Way, Martin, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Jay Conley Family Cemetery, Mousie. Visitation all day Jan. 3 at the funeral home.
CHARLOTTE NADINE CYRUS, 77, of Barboursville died Jan. 3. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
CHARLES D. DINGUS, 78, of Martin, Ky., husband of Delores Flanery Dingus, died Jan. 2 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 5, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 3 and all day Jan. 4 at the funeral home.
JOHNNY MARTIN DIXON III, 57, of Bidwell, Ohio, husband of Ronda Sims Dixon, died Jan. 2 at home. He worked for AEP/Lightstone as maintenance superintendent of the Gavin Plant. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 5, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Vinton (Ohio) Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
FLOYD MICHAEL DOTSON, 57, of Lancaster, Ky., died Jan. 1 in Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. Funeral service noon Jan. 6, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home.
BARBARA ANN DOUGLAS, 82, of Ironton, widow of James A. Douglas, died Jan. 2 at home. She was a dietitian at Lawrence County General Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 6, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. in lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JANET SUE PINKERMAN DUNCAN, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Jan. 1. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Jan. 5, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the funeral home to help with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ALLEN KEITH FARLEY, 55, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Dec. 28, 2019, at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
CHARLOTTE GAYLE GEORGE, 67, of Prestonsburg, Ky., wife of Gerald George, died Dec. 31, 2019, at Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 4, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg. Visitation after 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at the funeral home.
HERMAN RAY HOLCOMB, 70, of Letart, W.Va., did Jan. 2. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 6, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Brighton Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service Monday at the funeral home.
JOANN ROSEMARY HYNUS, 85, of Huntington, widow of Richard Arthur Hynus, died Dec. 29, 2019 in Hospice Home of Burlington, N.C. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 5, Christ the King Lutheran Church, Huntington; burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS MELVIN KINGERY JR., of Huntington, husband of Freda Kingery, died Dec. 31, 2019, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a boiler tech operator for the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
GERTRUDE LEVAK, 91, formerly of Davin, W.Va., widow of Frank Levak, died Jan. 1 in Elmcroft Senior Living of Teays Valley. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Claypool United Methodist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Claypool United Methodist Church, PO Box 115, Davin, WV 25615. www.krantzmcneelyfunerlahome.com Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BRENDA GAIL LITTLEJOHN, 44, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Dale Spencer, died Dec. 30, 2019, in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 4, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BETTY MAE SHOCKLEY LOVIN, 84, of Ashland, widow of Dr. William Lovin, died Jan. 1. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 7, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ALVIS BRADLEY MAYNARD, 68, of Huntington, husband of Sally Maynard, died Dec. 27, 2019, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. There are no services scheduled.
BARBARA ELLEN NEACE, 91, of Kistler, W.Va., widow of Roy Maynard and James Neace, died Jan. 1 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service2 p.m. Jan. 7, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Home Sweet Home Cemetery, Lorado, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BETTY JEAN PERKINS, 71, of Charleston, widow of Lewis Edward Perkins, died Dec. 31, 2019, in Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 6, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
POLLY LOU PRATER, 88, of Beech Creek, W.Va., widow of Willis Prater, died Jan. 1 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon Jan. 4, Beech Creek Free Pentecostal Church of God; burial in Looney Curve Cemetery, Devon, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3 at the church. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
PEGGY SUE RUNYON PREECE, 79, of Trace Creek, W.Va., widow of Harold Preece Sr., died Jan. 1 at her daughter’s home in Belfry, Ky. She was a nurse. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va.; burial in Preece Cemetery, Trace Creek. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
NORMA JEAN THEURING, 82, of Huntington, widow of William Andrew Theuring, died Jan. 3 in The Wyngate Senior Living Community. She worked formerly at Tag Galyean. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RONALD ADDIS TURNER 84, of Blountville, Tenn., formerly Floyd County, Ky., died Dec. 28, 2019, in Waters of Johnson City, Tenn. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 3, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky.
HARRY R. VANCE, 89, formerly of Justice, W.Va., died Dec. 28, 2019. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 3, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Davis Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 2 at the funeral home.
GORDON BUB WATTS BLACK JR., 60, of Proctorville, Ohio husband of Evelyn Adkins Black, died Jan. 3 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOANN PARSLEY WEBB, 78, of Huntington, died Jan. 2. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Jan. 6, Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova; burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. She was a former customer service representative with Lowes. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Monday. www.rollinsfh.com.
RAY OWEN WHITE of Culloden, died Jan. 2. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Sunday.
JACKIE LEE WILLIAMS, 73, formerly of Comfort, W.Va., husband of Rose Mary Halstead Williams, died Dec. 31 in Hospice House of Greenville, N.C. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 4, Seth Church of the Nazarene; burial in Harless Cemetery, Drawdy, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.handleyfh.com.