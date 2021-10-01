The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY ALICE ELIZABETH BELLOMY, 90, of Garden Grove, Calif, widow of Kenneth Ray Bellomy, died Sept. 30. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES ELMER BRADLEY, 59, of Dunlow, son of Elmer Bradley and Ninnie Ferguson Bradley of Dunlow, died Sept. 28. He was a coal mine equipment operator. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at Fairmount United Baptist Church, Dunlow; burial following in McClellan-Crum Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
BRIAN BRYANT, 53, of Ironton died Sept. 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org.
AVERILL “BUTCH” BURRISS III, 79, of Huntington died Sept. 29. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES EDWIN CAREY, 93, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Ruth Evelyn Carey, died Sept. 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was formerly a truck driver for Chemical Leaman. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 4 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to hospiceofhuntington.org/donate or huntingtoncitymission.kindful.com.
ALICE “ALLY” McCLURE CARTER, 71, of Genoa died Sept. 30 at home. A private service for family will be held Oct. 4 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CAROL CISCO, 81, of Varney, W.Va., widow of Wilson Cisco Jr., died Sept. 30 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Cisco Cemetery, Varney. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
MARK ALLEN CLAY JR., 41, of Huntington died Sept. 26. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JEFFERY DALE CRISP of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, husband of Tammy Crisp, died Sept. 28. He worked at Great Lakes Minerals, Wurtland, Ky. Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; friends and family gather two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BEVERLY DANFORD of Willow Wood, Ohio, wife of Rick Danford, died Oct. 1 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MELANIE DAVIS, 82, of Ironton, mother of Leslie Weekley of Richmond, Va., Mike Davis of Ironton, Terry Davis of Whitehouse, Ohio and Larry Davis of Sidney, Ohio, died Oct. 1. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial follows in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GERALDINE “SUE” FULKS, 64, of Branchland, W.Va., died Sept. 30. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
BRANDON SCOTT GEARHEART, 26, of Ironton, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 22. He was a member of the Local IBEW 317. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Carman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the service time Saturday at the funeral home. www.carmanfuneral.com.
ALFRED LEE GUESS, 79, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Goldie Jean Adams Guess, died Sept. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
MARK ALLEN JOHNSON, 58, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 1 at home. He was owner and operator of Johnson's Wrecker Service. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial follows in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM FOY LANHAM JR., 36 of Huntington, son of William Foy Lanham Sr. and Donna Jean Jordan, both of Huntington, died Sept. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Donations are suggested to the church. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
JAMES E. LUCAS SR., 76, of Chapmanville, W.Va., father of James Lucas Jr., died Sept. 29 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
WINFRED RAY LUCAS, “BUD” 82, of Barboursville, died Sept. 28. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home. Friends may call on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HAZEL MAE ADKINS MILLS, 97, of Wayne, widow of Fred Johnson Mills, died Sept. 30 in ProMedica Nursing and Rehab, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at Morris Funeral Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Spurlock Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wayne United Methodist Church.
Service for MALIK PRICE of Huntington, son of Norman and Sheila Branch, will be noon Oct. 2 at First Baptist Church of Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LENORA SALMONS, 53, of Fort Gay, daughter of Jesse L.T. and Corda Lee Salmons, died Sept. 29. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at Webb Freewill Baptist Church; burial following in Webb Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Oct. 2 until service time at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting with arrangements.
MARCETIS E. SCHAFER, 90 of Kenova, widow of Joseph T. Schafer, died Sept. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a former employee of 20th Street Bank. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
RODERICK SHAYNE TURNER, 58, of Chattaroy, W.Va., husband of Karen Constantopulos Turner, died Sept. 25 at home. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Friends gather one hour before service at the funeral home.
GRACE AKLEY WILLIAMS, 90, of Getaway, Ohio, widow of Donald Ray Williams, died Sept. 30. Private family service and burial will take place. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.