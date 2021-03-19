The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAISY MADALOYNE BAILEY, 82, of Huntington died March 17. She is survived by three children, Alice Kelley, Donna Kimball and Donald "Woody" Hodge, all of Huntington. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. March 22 at Edwards Cemetery, Myra, W.Va. Family and friends gather at 11 a.m. March 22 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., for a funeral procession to cemetery.
PHYLLIS ANN MCCLELLAN BLANKENSHIP, 48, of Ironton wife of Carl Blankenship, died March 18 in St. Mary's Medical Center-Ironton. She was a former CNA for Jo-Lin's Nursing Home. Funeral services are pending at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio. www.philipsfuneralhome.net for updates of service.
KATHY LAURA BOWLES, 71, of Huntington, widow of Charles Leo Waters and David Lee Bowles, died March 17 in Huntington Health and Rehab. She was a nurse. Funeral service will be noon March 22, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial following in Ross Family Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
BERTHA MAE CLICK, 95, of Ashland, widow of Harry Click, died March 17 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. March 22 at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. March 22 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MARY LOU STROUD CLIFTON, 91 of Huntington, mother of Kelly Clifton of Huntington, died March 14 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements which are incomplete.
MARGIE BEATRICE FUGATE, 94, of Ona formerly of Barboursville, widow of Elvin Handley Fugate, died March 17 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse with St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. March 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SUZANNE J. GILLETTE, 76, of London, Ohio, wife of Paul Thomas Gillette Sr., died March 18 at home. She was a business manager for a real estate company. Funeral service 2:30 p.m. March 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service time Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Highlawn Neighborhood Association. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CONNIE ROWE GRUBB, 65, of Huntington died March 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse. Private graveside services were held for the family at Rowe Cemetery, Genoa.
EMMETT GREY MACEDONIO, infant son of Rodolfo Macedonio and Rhonda Zankovitch of Island Creek, Ky., died March 17 in Pikeville Medical Center. Graveside service at 11 a.m. March 20 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting his family with arrangements.
JOANN MARCUM, 70, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Harry Marcum, died March 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. March 23 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
FERN ELVIN MEADOWS, 69, of Milton died March 17. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 22 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HOWARD RAY MEADOWS, 74, of Ona, husband of Carol Bailey Arkell, died March 18. He retired from AT&T. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ona Little League. All services are private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LARRY G. PERRY, 79, of Branchland, W.Va., died March 18 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 23 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in the Perry Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LINDA KAY RILEY, 63, of Huntington died March 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY LOU SITES, 81, of Ironton, sister of Asa Sites Jr., died March 18. She had worked in the deli at Bartram’s. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 23 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
TOMMY DEAN WILLIAMSON, 62, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Sidney, Ky., widower of Amber Dawn Williamson, died March 11 at home He was a retired carpenter. Graveside service 1 p.m. March 20 at Williamson Family Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 19 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
HERMAN LESLIE WILSON JR., 61, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Saundra Taylor Wilson, died March 17. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. March 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Private graveside service will be at a later date. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.