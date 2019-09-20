The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SUSAN ELIZABETH ROFF ADKINS, 53, of Scotttown, Ohio, wife of Donald R. Adkins, died Sept. 18. There will be a memorial service, 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ALPHA MEADE BATES, 89, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widow of Charles Bates, died Sept. 19 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 22, Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.
JACKSON LEO BUNDY, infant son of Jessica Bundy and Rich Evicks of Huntington, died Sept. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside services were 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Pelfrey Cemetery, Lavalette. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, assisted the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com
VERTA LEE CALHOUN, 80, of Garner, Ky., widow of Foster Calhoun, died Sept. 20 in Hazard ARH. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 23, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Hall-Slone Famiy Cemetery, Garner. Visitation 6 to 10 p.m., Sept. 21 and all day Sept. 22, at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
HAROLD E. CHAFFIN JR., 65, of Ironton, father of Jeffrey Kyle Chaffin of Rush, Ky., died Sept. 19 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a heavy equipment operator with Local 181 Operators Engineers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 24, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Harmon Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
COREY MARCUS COOPER, 24, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Huntington, husband of Paula Newcomb Cooper, died Sept. 16. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 22, Henson & Kitchen Funeral Mortuary, Huntington.Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. There will be no burial will as plans for cremation have been made. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CHARLES COPLEY, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly Kenova, husband of Tonya Copley, died Sept. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m., Sept. 23, Webb Freewill Baptist Church, Crum; burial in Webb Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
STEPHEN WEBB DEAN, 83, of Barboursville, died Sept. 19. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 23, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour prior to the service Monday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEPHEN RAE FARTHING, 69, of Langley, Ky., husband of Emma Bates Farthing, died Sept. 19 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m., Sept. 22, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 and 1-9 p.m. Sept. 21 at the funeral home.
WANDA LEE KOUNS, 89, of Ashland, widow of Ivan earl Kouns, died Sept. 19 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. She worked formerly at The Book Rack. In honoring her wishes, the family will gather at 4744 Canterbury Court, Ashland, after noon Sept. 23, continuing through the day. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland www.steenfuneralhome.com
WILLARD KENNETH LAMBERT, 80, of Lenore, W.Va., widower of Pauline Harmon Lambert, died Sept. 18 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m., Sept. 22, Church of our Lord Jesus Christ, Naugatuck, W.Va.; burial in Jarvis Cemetery, Winco Block, W.Va. Visitation evenings of Sept. 20 and 21 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
THOMAS HITER MELTON, Esq., 76, formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 3, in Denver, Colo. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
CYNTHIA LYNNE MORRISON, 53, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Jeffrey Morrison, died Sept, 19. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.slackandwallace.com.
CHARLES O. RADER JR., 89, of Huntington, widower of Betty Kueera Rader, died Sept. 18 at home. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Sept. 23, at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Charles was a former promotion sales manager for The Herald-Dispatch. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MACKIE J. ROBERTSON SR., 78, of Huntington, husband of Angela Ramsey Robertson, died Sept. 18 at home. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANK RUTHERFORD, 86, of Huntington, widower of Delores Rutherford, died Sept. 8 at home. He was a retired engineer supervisor with the Huntington VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
DOUGLAS VAUGHAN, 79 of Wayne, died Sept. 19 at home. By his wishes, there will be no services. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.