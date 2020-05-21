The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLAUDE ADKINS, 76, of Huntington, husband of Marjorie Fraley Adkins, died May 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
GERTRUDE NOE CLASSING, 95, of Ironton, widow of Emmett A. Classing, died May 20, She was a retired telephone operator with Ashland Oil Inc. There will be a private graveside service at Woodland Cemetery. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Christ Episcopal Church, 501 Park Ave., Ironton 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
ELLA MAE COX, 88, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Ranford E. Cox, died May 20. She retired from Gallipolis Developmental Center as a telephone operator. Private family service will be May 24 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
HOMER RAY MANNS, 86, of Delbarton, W.Va., died May 17. He was a retired miner with Pittston Coal. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. May 22, Estep Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Social distancing should be honored. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
PHILIP LEE NORRIS, 57, of Coal Grove, Ohio, son of Elmer R. and Virginia Morgan Norris, died May 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a self-employed lawncare specialist and had worked at Quality Spray Foam Insulation of Wheelersburg, Ohio. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. May 26, Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOYCE ANN OUSLEY, 72, of Martin, Ky., died May 20 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center. Funeral service 2 pm. May 23, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Stephens-Ousley Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation after 10 a.m. May 23 at the funeral home.
TINA RENEE RICHARDSON, 50, of Ashton, W.Va., died May 19 in Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington. A graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. May 22 at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Ashton. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PRISCILLA IRENE SLOAN, 91, of Milton, mother of Donald Sloan Jr. of South Point, Ohio, Bill Sloan of Tipp City, Ohio and Ellen Sue Ross of Milton, died May 20. She retired from Staley’s Pharmacy in Ironton. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 23, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are optional.
AVERY STEELE, 59, of Wayne died May 20. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
CONNIE JEAN STEELE, 56, of East Lynn, wife of Dennie Steele, died May 18, Funeral services will be conducted at noon May 22, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Skeens Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JAMES PETER TRACY, 76, of Huntington died May 19 at home. He was a former nurse’s aide at Huntington State Hospital. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may visit after noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
CATHERINE ANN TYE, 71, of Barboursville died May 20. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 26, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Social distancing should be respected. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DAVID WAYNE VOGELSONG, 67, of Ironton, husband of Tammy Tipton Voglesong, died May 19 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired Operator for Dow Chemical, and worked at Phillips Funeral Home. Funeral service will be noon May 23, First Baptist Church in Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday. Donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child c/o First Baptist Church, 304 South 5th St., Ironton 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CLIFFORD BUDDY WILSON III, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Alice Charlene Wilson of Proctorville, died May 20 at home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GRETTA JEANNE RICE WILSON, 96, of Ironton, widow of Elwood E. Wilson Sr., died May 20 in Close To Home II. There will be a private family graveside service May 22 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Faith and Fitness Center, 304 South 5th St., Ironton, 45638 and/or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101.
BETTY LOU WOODRUFF, 86, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Phillip Woodruff, died May 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired sales clerk for Wal-Mart in South Point, Ohio. There will be a private graveside service for the family. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.