The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLAUDE ADKINS, 76, of Huntington, husband of Phyllis Adkins, died May 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. May 25, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. Private family burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GALEN THOMAS ADKINS, 31, of Huntington, father of Avery Lee Adkins, died May 19. He was in sales and delivery for Galaxy Distributing of West Virginia. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DANNY RAY ABBOTT, 71, of Gilbert, W.Va., died May 19 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 23, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Mounts Family Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
EARLENE BANNISTER, 74, of Barboursville, died May 20. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to be made to the Children's Diabetes Foundation at https://www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org/ Due to CDC recommendations, a private visitation will be held May 28 from noon to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Beckley, W.Va. www.blueridgefuneralhome.com.
RITA DAMRON, 62, of Prichard died May 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
KATRINA ETHRIDGE of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 20 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TAYLA JO JOHNSON, 16, of Huntington, daughter of father Ralph Johnson Beverly Walden, died May 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 26 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
JEFFERY ALLEN PENWELL, 61, of Pedro, Ohio, formerly of Washington Court House, Ohio, husband of Nina Genny Hackworth Penwell, died May 21 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. He was a union laborer with Local #83. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net
RICHARD SAMUEL SARVAS, 73, of Huntington, husband of Millie Sarvas, died May 21 at home. He was a retired Manufacturing Engineer. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com,
DYLAN ARTHUR THACKER, 25, of Huntington, son of Duane Thacker and Virginia Bentley Vickers, died May 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CLIFFORD BUDDY WILSON III, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Alice Charlene Wilson of Proctorville, died May 20 at home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.