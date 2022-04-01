The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ETHEL MAE BERRY, 92, of Ashton, W.Va., died March 29 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Apple Grove (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service on Sunday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PAMELA SUE BLANKENSHIP, 77, of Huntington died March 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She had worked for Corbin Limited. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLES WILLIAM COLE, 72, of Logan, W.Va., widower of Mary Elizabeth Cole, died March 30 in Trinity Healthcare Services of Logan. Private graveside service will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Arrangements are directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
VIRGENA GAY LEWIS DILLON, 72 of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., wife of David E. Dillon, died March 31 in Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, W.Va. She retired from American Benefit Corporation as a Mail Clerk. Private burial will take place at Forest Memorial Park in Milton. www.hensonandkitchen.com
LEE SCOTT HALEY, 55, of Huntington, husband of Deborah Haley, died March 28 at home. He formerly worked at Special Metals. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ROBERT JORDAN, 85, of Huntington died April 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 6 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
CARRIE LYNNE HEABERLIN McGUIRE, 71, of Kenova died March 30 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 3 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Friends may call two hours prior to the service www.rollinsfh.com.
JOE ANN RILEY, 85 of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 29. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. April at Beacon of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 5804 E Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Friends gather at 12:30 p.m. at the church to share a Fellowship Meal. www.beardmortuary.com.
REFORD SCAGGS, 86, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widower of Gay Scaggs, died March 30 in Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. He retired from the railroad. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 2 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville; burial in Adams Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
LOREN GAIL SINES, 62, of Ashland, widow of Lionel I. Sines II, died March 30 at home. She retired from General Telephone in Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 4 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CAROL LOUISE SMITH, 90, of Griffithsville, W.Va., wife of Bill Smith, died March 30. She was a Lincoln County Administrator for the Department of Welfare. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. April 4 at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is directing arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
REUBEN TAYLOR JR., 80, of Ironton, father of Rev. Reuben “Larry” Taylor of Washington, D.C., Cassandra Griffin and Trenda Marrow, both of Cleveland, Ohio, died March 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a self-employed auto body finisher. Funeral service will be at noon April 9 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KRISTEN MICHELLE WARD, 41, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of James Ward, died March 31 at home. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. April 3 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation two hours before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.