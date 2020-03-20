The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARTER GENE BROWN, 88, of Ashland, husband of Joyce Moses Brown, died March 19 in Community Hospice Center. He was a retired Metallurgical Engineer. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. March 22, Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations area suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CARROLL E. CARTER, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Rosalie Childers Carter, died March 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. At his request, no services will be held. Burial will take place in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CPL. DAVID ALLEN CRUM II, of Hewett, W.Va., son of David A. and Tammy Pridemore Crum of Hewett, died March 18 at home. He was a Corporal in the US Marine Corps with 3 tours in Iraq. Funeral service noon March 23, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in “Old Pigtail” Cemetery, Lake, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
MARY ANN HENSLEY, 75, of Salt Rock, wife of Robert Hensley, died March 19. Private services will be conducted at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DICIE ELLEN HUNT, 76, of Banner, Ky., widow of Junior Hunt, died March 19 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. There will be a private family service with burial in Crum Cemetery, Banner, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE KAY INGERSOLL JOHNSON, 60, of Williamson, W.Va., wife of Charles C. Johnson, died March 18 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 pm. March 22, Lynn (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial following in Buskirk (Ky.) Cemetery. Visitation after 5 p.m. March 21 at church. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
DANNY MAX RAKES, 73, of Robinette, W.Va., husband of Merle Mosley Rakes, died March 18 at home. He was a disabled union coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 22, Robinette Church of God; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 21 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
VONDELL SCOTT, 87, of Hardy, Ky., died March 19 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 22, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Scott Family Cemetery, Hardy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. March 21 at the funeral home.
RANDALL SMITH, 73, of Maysville, Ky., widower of Luvilla Kiser Smith, died March 18 at home. Services will be private and there is no public visitation. Burial in Smith Family Cemetery, Mousie, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
ALEXIS ANN PROKLEVICH THORNHILL, 68, of Justice Addition, W.Va., widow of Morris Allen Thornhill, died March 18 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She was a retired schoolteacher. Celebration of life 2 p.m. May 2, Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Logan, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Serivces, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.