SHERRY MARIE FANNIN BARKER, 50, of Sandyville, W.Va., formerly of Madison, W.Va., died Sept. 5. A private family gathering was held for Sept. 9 at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va.
GARY D. CARROLL, 48, Huntington died Sept. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service at 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ROYCE DAMRON, 90, of Wayne, died Sept. 3 in Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He retired from Ford Motor Company. Graveside service was Sept. 7 at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
VIOLET MAE DAVIS, of Huntington died Sept. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday.
ESTA ARLENE DOUGLASS, 99, of Palmdale, Fla., widow of, Russell E Berry and Donald C Douglass, died Sept. 4 at home. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NORMAN DAVID DOWDY, 66, of Barboursville, husband of Ronda Dowdy, died Sept. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He worked for R.E. Michel Company. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROGER FORD EDWARDS, 77, of Huntington died Sept. 5. He retired from The Herald-Dispatch. There will be no services, honoring Roger’s request. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com. Those who wish, may make a memorial contribution to the Ohio Conservation Federation. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, WV is handling arrangements.”
KEVIN EDWARD HARRISON, 59, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Sept. 6 in The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He retired from Modular Security Systems, Inc. A Celebration of Life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Weymouth Hill Venue, 2783 State Route 141 Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family.
FRANKIE MARTIN, 88, of Ashland, widow of Carroll W. Martin, died Sept. 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a school bus driver in the Ashland School System. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Wildwood Church of God, 3500 South 29th St., Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhomes.com.
MOSSIE MILLER JR., 86, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widower of Lois Miller, died Sept. 7 at his daughter’s home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
LAFE PARSLEY JR., 90, formerly of the Ceredo-Kenova area, husband of Lavetta Parsley, died Sept. 6. A private memorial service will be scheduled. Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes and Crematory, Fairhope, Ala. www.wolfefuneralhomes.com.
FRANCES JANE PATTON, 92, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sept. 9. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES HENRY RUNYON, 80 of Huntington died Sept. 7 in Heritage Center. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 13 at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial to follow in Highland Cemetery, Saltwell Road, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
KENNETH RUTT of Kenova, husband of Kelli Rutt, died Sept. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOHNNY GREGORY SHEPHERD, 55, of Lesage died Sept. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Save the Music Foundation, savethemusic.org. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GINGER LYNN THOMPSON, 55 of Culloden died Sept. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 12 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation one hour prior to service on Monday at the mortuary. Donations are requested to assist with funeral expenses. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MIDGIE THOMPSON, 92 of Gilbert, W.Va., died Sept. 3. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Carter Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JUSTIN CLYDE TOLER, 57 formerly of Man, W.Va., died Sept. 3 in Stone Rise Nursing Home, Beckley, W.Va. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
MAX WETHERALL, 93 of Scott Depot, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Wilma Preston Wetherall, died Sept. 7. He was a retired business owner and Pharmacist. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
NORMA CHRISTINE WILBURN, 83, of Huntington died Sept. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 13, at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion with Rev. Bob Withers officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. www.beardmortuary.com.
BETTY LYNN WORKMAN, 77, of Lakeland, Fla., sister of Earlene Allen of Bluffton, S.C., died Aug. 30. She was a nurse. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements. There will be a celebration of life at a later time.