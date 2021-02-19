The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONALD LEE COMBS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Brenda Combs, died Feb. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SCOTT M. GREENE, 50, of Ironton died Feb. 17. Brown Funeral Chapel Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
JERRY MAX HENDERSON, 77, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Phyllis Freeman Henderson, died Feb. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a truck driver. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Miller (Ohio) Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JEANETTE ANN HENSON, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a first-grade teacher and a Registered Nurse. Services will be private at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY JEAN MANN KIPP, 79, of Scottown, Ohio, died Feb. 17. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE LYTLE, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Brown Funeral Chapel Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY ALLEN McCOMAS, 66, of Huntington, husband of Marilyn McComas, died Feb. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Spring Hill Cemetery. A procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The funeral will be livestreamed. Larry was a machinist for CSX Railroad. Visitation will be two hours before service Feb. 21 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES McCORMICK, 83, of Leon, W.Va., died Feb. 14. Flowers should be omitted. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Leon.
SCOTTIE PAUL McGRAW, 73, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., husband of Carol McGraw, died Feb. 18 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 22, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
ESTHER LOUISE PERRY, 81, of Ona died Feb. 18. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 22, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing required. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROCKFORD VARNEY PERRY SR., 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Teressa Perry, died Feb. 14 at home. He was a former taxi driver for Yellow Cab. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary and burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHILIP DALE SHORT, 64, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Romana Short, died Feb. 17. He retired from Massey Energy and Alpha Natural Resources. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 22, First United Methodist Church; burial following in Short Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa.
LAWRENCE V. TACKETT, 74, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Peggy Casey Tackett, died Feb. 18 in Arbors of Gallipolis. He retired from Gallipolis Developmental Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial following in Patriot Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Social distance and face masks are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
STELLA JANE WILLIS, 86, of Lawrence County, Ohio, widow of James O. Willis, died Feb. 18. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Coal Grove (Ohio) Memorial United Methodist Church. Public visitation is one hour before service at the church. The service will be livestreamed at the church Facebook page. Donations are suggested to the church, 222 Memorial St., Coal Grove, OH 45638. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
TRACY YORK of Florence, Ky., daughter of Ronda Tamme, died Feb. 13. She was a social worker. There will be a private service on Feb. 23 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel with burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.