The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DELBERT LEE ADKINS, 80 of Huntington died Nov. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 15 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA CATHERINE BURD, 93 of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Bruce Burd, died Nov. 9 at home. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Graveside service following at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RITA BURGESS, 66 of South Charleston, W.Va., wife of Phillip Ray Burgess, died Nov. 9. Services at 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial in Sunset Memorial Park at South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
KARA MAE COMBS, 27 of Milton died Nov. 7 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Nov. 12 at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
CYNTHIA KAY FARLEY 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Fred Farley Jr., died Nov. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CALVIN DeSALES KNOTT, 84 of Milton died Nov. 8. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
THOMAS G. LYONS, 74, of Oak Hill, Ohio, formerly of Ashland, died Nov. 10 in Buckeye Forest at Jackson. He worked as a Journeyman wireman with I.B.E.W. Local 317 Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice or to the Gallia Baptist Church, 395 CH and D Road, Oak Hill, OH 45656. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM JOSEPH McCLELLAN, 82 of Galena, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, husband of Linda Mounts McClellan, died Nov. 9 at his daughter’s home. He retired from A&P. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association. To donate a tree in William's memory, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CAROLYN MELVIN, 84 of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Nov. 9. She worked at the Lawrence Court House in the Auditor’s and Recorder’s office. She was also employed at Ashland Oil. Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at St. Lawrence Church, Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery follows. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home, Ironton.
AIMEE KATHERINE OWEN, 43, of Buffalo, W.Va., died Nov. 10 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. November 14 at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
CLINT BRANDON SALMONS, 30, of Huntington died Nov. 7 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JOHN PHILLIP SHIRKEY, 72 of Turtle Creek, W.Va., died Nov. 9, 2022. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Nov. 12, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial in Boone Memorial Park, Madison, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
JUDY THOMPSON SNYDER, 77 of Kenova, widow of Elza Lee Snyder, died Nov. 10 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
DAVID TOPPINS, 66 of Wayne died Nov. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
GRACE ANN VOGELSONG, 87, of Ironton, widow of Don Vogelsong, died Nov. 9. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLOTTE ANNE WILSON, 87 of Huntington, wife of Thomas Woodrow Wilson, died Nov. 10 at home. She was a former secretary for Standard Ultra Marine. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
