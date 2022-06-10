The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID BRETT BROWNFIELD, 63, of Huntington, died June 8 in Heritage Center. He worked as a banker. Funeral service 2 p.m. June 12 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD LEE BURGESS, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be private family services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com,
JACKIE L. CALLICOAT, 76, of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Esther Callicoat, died June 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
HARRY THOMAS CANIFF, 71, of Kenova, husband of Brinda Caniff, died June 10 at home. He was the manager of Jacks Tile City Carpet and Flooring. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 13 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BRENDA KAREN DUNFEE, 63, of Huntington, died June 8 at home. She was a former security guard at Special Metals. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JUDY KAY CORNS ELAM, 81 of Salt Rock, formerly of Huntington, widow of Donald Elam, died June 9 at home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. June 14 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 13 at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JOHNNY ARCH KISER, 86 of Branchland, W.Va., died June 9. He was a retired Chief Petty Officer of the United States Navy then worked for the United States Post Office. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 13 at Camp Branch United Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Saunders Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 12 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
DAVID A. LEIGHTY, 72, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died at home in New Jersey on Oct. 21, 2021. There will be a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. June 15 at Rome Proctorville Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
FLORA ANN HOGSETT McCLURE, 86 of Barboursville, widow of James J. McClure, died May 26 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. June 13 at Cyrus Creek Baptist Church, Barboursville. www.hensonandkitchen.com
WILMA JOANN MEADOWS, 89, of Huntington died June 9 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 11 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY ELLEN GEARHART NUCKOLS, 94, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Ashland, wife of Jack R. Nuckols, died June 10 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial in Gearhart-Martin Cemetery in Boyd County. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions are suggested to Community Hospice. To view services via livestream, visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VIVIAN ANN PAYNE, 87, of Ironton, widow of F. Gene Payne, died June 8 in Woodland Oaks Nursing, Ashland. She retired from Verizon as a telephone operator. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 14 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BARBARA ANN PERRY, 67, of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, widow of Arthur Gary Perry, died June 9 in the OSU James Cancer Center, Columbus. Graveside service at 1 p.m. June 11 at Myrtle Chapel Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Smokey Valley Enterprise Baptist Church, Louisa, Ky. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is in charge of arrangements.
TRUMAN ROGER WHITE, 74, of Crown City, Ohio, died June 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. on June 12 at Crown City Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.