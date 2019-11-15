The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHAWN JEFFREY CHEEK, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Stormy Cheek, died Nov. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a project manager for Netranom Technology. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
WALTER SCOTT ELLIS, 83, of West Logan, W.Va., died Nov. 14 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 17, West Logan Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Akers-James Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jamesfh.com.
ROBERT EUGENE WHITIE EVANS, 51, of Branchland, W.Va., died Nov. 14. He was an auto mechanic. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Crum Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home.
RUTHIE BELL HAYSLETT, 79, of Wittensville, Ky., widow of Linwood Henry Legg, died Nov. 14. She was a press operator at Harper’s Printing. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 17, Baker Branch Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memorial, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 at the church. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
AMANDA HONEYCUTT, 36, of Chapmanville, W.Va., daughter of Samson Honeycutt of Morgantown, W.Va., and Polly Honeycutt of Ravenswood, W.Va., died Nov. 14 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Graveside service 2 p.m. Nov. 18, Osborne Cemetery, Lake, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.
CLARK KENT HUGHES, 65 of Ironton, husband of Georgian Whitt-Hughes, died Nov. 14. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Nov. 18, Sharon Baptist Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before the service Monday at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SAMUEL JOSEPH MAYNARD, 73, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Irene Maynard, died Nov. 14. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 17, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
RICHARD LEE MEADOWS II, 47, of Dunbar, W.Va., died Nov. 13 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Central Christian Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GARR V. REYNOLDS, 88, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly Floyd County, Ky., died Nov. 10. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
DEWEY ROWE JR., 90, of Wayne, husband of Marie Canaday Rowe, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Dock Worker for Specter Freight. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Private graveside services will be held at Edgar Maynard Cemetery.
PAMELA GAIL SMITH, 73, of Milton, wife of Gilbert Junior Smith, died Nov. 14. At her request, a graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Mount Olive Church Cemetery. A visitation with the family will follow immediately after at the 5&20 United Baptist Church Fellowship Building. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DREMA GIBSON THOMAS, 57, of Huntington died Nov. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 18, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.