The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUTH G. ALLEN, 87, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Charles Allen, died May 24. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
AARON LESLIE BARCUS, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Janet Barcus, died May 26 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 29 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NELROSE COFFMAN, 73, of Ironton, wife of Charles Coffman, died May 26 at home. She was a retired teacher for Symmes Valley Local Schools. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. May 29 at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Greasy Ridge Road, Willow Wood, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TAMMY SUE COOPER, 61, of Ashland, mother of Brandi Dailey, died May 27 at home. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HAZEL YVONNE DICKERSON, 75, of South Point, Ohio, died May 25 in Flatwoods, Ky. There will be no services at this time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
EDWARD J. “FRANK” HALL, 94, of Florence, Ky., formerly of Wayne, widower of Ethel Mae Hall, died May 25 in St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, Ky. He was a former scout executive with the Boy Scouts of America. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 31 at Caldwell Cemetery, Lesage. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CONNIE SUE HATFIELD, 50, of Gilbert, W.Va., fiancée of Bradley Wicker of Gilbert, died May 26 in St. Francis Hospital, Charleston. Funeral service at 7 p.m. June 2 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. during the 6 to 9 p.m. visitation. Honoring her request, cremation will take place. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
HAROLD RAYMOND HOBBS, 79, of Switzer, W.Va., died May 25 in Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division. Funeral service at 1 pm May 31 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 30 at the funeral home.
CHARLES PATRICK HOUDYSCHELL JR., 56 of Ona, husband of Jen Lycan Houdyschell, died May 24 in Huntington. He was an attorney with the State of West Virginia Department of Highways. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 31 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
REX WESLEY NIXON, 75, of South Point, Ohio, died May 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked in construction. Funeral service will be at noon May 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHN DAWSON NORRIS, 70, of Kenova, father of Kelli Norris, died May 25 in St, Mary’s Medical Center. He was an electrician for Adel Fasteners. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on May 31 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the chapel in Ceredo. www.Regerfh.com
JOHN THOMAS QUALLS, 91 of Barboursville, widower of Joy Bunn Qualls, died May 26 in Paramount Senior Living. A private family service will be held on May 31 at Beard Mortuary. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com.
JACKIE LEE REEVES, 71, of Mallory, W.Va., brother of Larry Williams Reeves and Paul Allen Reeves, died May 22 in King’s Daughter’s Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 1 at Greenbranch Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. May 31 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under direction of Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man.
OSCAR D. SHORT, 97 of Lesage, widower of Beulah Mae Clary Short, died May 25 at home. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. May 31 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service on Tuesday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GEORGETTA STEVENS, 64, of Huntington died May 25. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 31 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.