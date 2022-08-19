The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA JANE ADKINS, 69, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, wife of Mark Adkins, died Aug. 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial to follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BRANDI LEEANN DAVIS, 41, of Huntington, daughter of Rickie Wayne Gilkerson and Tina Prince, died Aug. 18. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT DELAWDER, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Lois Delawder, died Aug. 19 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GWENDOLYN L. EBERT, 91, of Henderson, W.Va., died Aug. 18 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
LINDA LEE FINLEY, 72, of Dunlow died Aug. 18. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in the Stamper Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the funeral home.
BRENDA FRAZIER, 49, of Wayne, widow of Gary Frazier, died Aug. 15. Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Community Chapel Church with refreshments following the service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
THOMAS JAMES HASTIE, 71, of Milton, husband of Carol Copeland Hastie, died Aug. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at First Presbyterian Church of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DARLENE A. HAYES, 90, of Scottown, Ohio, died Aug. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA E. HAYES, 83, of Scottown, Ohio, died Aug. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JEFFREY ALAN HURST SR., 60, of Ironton, husband of Jill Stapleton Hurst, died Aug. 17. He was employed at Memorial Burial Park. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES DONALD IRBY, 83, of Lavalette died Aug. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in the Irby Family Cemetery, Lavalette. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY LUCILLE MARKINS, 90, of Barboursville died Aug. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Honoring her wishes, graveside service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Mays Chapel Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Merritts Creek Church of Christ. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice are suggested. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BARBARA ANN McCAFFREY, 75, of Huntington, widow of Forrest Carroll McCaffrey, died Aug. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ANGELA WILLIAMSON RATCLIFF, formerly of Louisa, Ky., widow of Ira Ratcliff Sr., died Aug. 13. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Williamson Cemetery, Webb, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the funeral home.
DELVIN SCOTT SIMMS, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOIS MILDRED BAYS SKILES, 82, of Kenova, widow of Fred Skiles, died Aug. 16 in Ashley Glenn Memory Care in Peachtree City, Ga. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Maple Hill Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova is directing arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Brightmoor Hospice at https://www.brightmoorhospice.com or at 3247 Newnan Rd., Griffin, GA 30223.
DOUGLAS McARTHUR SMITH, 79, of Barboursville died Aug. 18. Military funeral honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Family visitation will be at 1 p.m. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is directing arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES GARRY SPENCER, 71, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 17 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. There will be no public service. Burial will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
EDWARD DEAN TATE JR., 33, of Ashland, son of Sherry L. Mollette and Edward Dean Tate Sr., died July 9 in South Point, Ohio. He was a laborer with a lawn service. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Meade Station Church of God, Ashland. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID GENE THOMPSON JR., 65 of Ashland died Aug. 10. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY CHRISTINE TURNER-LACY, 78, of Huntington, died Aug. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
HAROLD G. WILEY, 85 of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com.