The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DORIS VANHOOSE ADKINS, 90, of Ceredo, widow of Nathan Everett Adkins, died July 30 at home. She and her husband owned Adkins Transfer, Inc., in Huntington and Tallahassee, Fla. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ALVIN EUGENE BLAKE, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Wanda Spurlock Blake, died July 30 at home. He retired as a machinist from Rockwell Automation. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4, at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask.
BEATRICE CLAY, 72, of East Lynn, widow of Clifford “Jake” Clay, died July 29. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 1, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Clay Parsons Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon.
WILLIAM BRET CONLEY, 61, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., father of Christopher A. Conley, died July 25 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant. He was a carpenter by trade. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY ELIZABETH REED DAWSON, 91, of McCormick, S.C., formerly Russell, Ky., widow of William Wesley Barlow Dawson, died July 30 in Self Regional Medical Center, Greenwood, S.C. She was co-owner and bookkeeper of Kilbourne Machine Shop. Graveside service will be at noon Aug. 3, at Ashland Cemetery. There is no visitation. Social distancing and face covering will be observed. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are encouraged to Community Hospice, Ashland.
KAREN DIXON, 72, of Huntington, sister of Rosie Leep, died July 30 in Heritage Center. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Bowen Cemetery. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. The family requests those attending follow the CDC and state guidelines for face masks and social distancing. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
LORETTA GIBBS, 67, of Huntington, widow of Richard Meeks, died July 22. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service, 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. The family will greet friends at noon.
CLARENCE GEORGE GODBY, 85, of Milton, died July 31. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 3, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT GLEN HATFIELD, 88, of Huntington, father of Teresa Smoot, died July 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Steel Worker. Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Gardens. Visitation after 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MARCELLA HAYES, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of James Hayes, died July 30. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 2, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TERESA ELAINE HODGE, 66, of Barboursville died July 30. Private services for the immediate family will be conducted at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GLORIA BETH FOX HOPPER, 66, of Ironton, widow of Michael R. Hopper, died July 29 in King's Daughter Medical Center. She worked for Merle Norman cosmetics. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene. Graveside services will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Donations may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or ALS.org. To offer online condolences and view the memorial video, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BETTY JEAN MAYNARD, 88, of Melbourne, Fla., wife of John Maynard, died July 28 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PARIS WILSON MCSWEENEY JR., 72, of Huntington, husband of Diana McSweeney, died July 30 at home. He retired from the USPS. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CHRISTOPHER PHILLIP LEE MITCHELL, 17, of Huntington, son of Misty Baugh and Johnny Mitchell, died July 22. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; his family requests donations to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses in lieu of flowers.
JAMES ALBERT RAMEY, 79, of Wayne, died July 30 at home. He formerly worked as an equipment operator. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Ramey Cemetery, East Lynn. Private visitation for the family will be held. According to mandates and guidelines set by the CDC, social distancing and facial masks will be required. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
SHARON KAY EPLIN RICE, 69, of Huntington, mother of Leslie Arrison and Amy Rice-Worley, died July 21 at home. She was a former bookkeeper for Setzer’s World of Camping. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at the River Cities Community Church, Huntington. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association. Friends may visit with family after 1 p.m. Friday at the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DORIS RUSSELL SWINEFORD, 86, of Vermilion, Ohio, formely of Wayne, W.Va., died July 31. She was a retired marketing manager with AT&T. Visitation will be 2 p.m. Aug. 4, until the time of the service at 4 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South St., Vermilion, Ohio. Burial will take place 11 a.m. Aug. 5, at Trinity Church Cemetery, Ashland, Ohio. The family suggests memorial contributions to Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St, Huron, OH 44839. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
LATOYA NICOLE TURNER, 30, of Holden, W.Va., daughter of Claude turner and Youlandia Bryant Turner, died July 18 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. She was a caregiver for WV Choice. All services will be private at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
BARBARA A. WATKINS formerly of Huntington, widow of Joe Watkins, died July 26. She was a surgical nurse at Huntington Hospital. Cremation Society of Charlotte, N.C., is assisting the family with arrangements.