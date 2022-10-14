The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EVELYN ADKINS, 86, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Willis Adkins, died Oct. 12 in Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was a retired cook at Delbarton Headstart Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Adkins Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at the funeral home.
EUGENE AMOS, 62, of Huntington, husband of Elizabeth Adkins, died Oct. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made to Schneider Hall Funeral www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY LOUISE BENTLEY, 77, of Lavalette, died Oct. 10 at home. She was an assembler. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
RUSSELL TAYLOR BRUMFIELD JR., 55 of Branchland, W.Va., father of Alicen Shook and Marie Miller, died Oct. 12 at home. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 16 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Warrick Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
VERNON DONSON CARTER, 88, of Milton, husband of Ruth Ann Carter, died Oct. 13 at home. He retired from Smith Transfer Trucking Company. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DONALD LEE COPLEY, 51, of Logan, W.Va., husband of Angie Copley, died Oct. 12 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He worked for the city of Logan and the Logan Fire Department. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Word of Life Church, Logan, W.Va. Burial in Mount Lake Park Cemetery, Logan. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
MARY EDNA FRY, 79, of Logan, W.Va., wife of George Fry, died Oct. 12 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14.
DANNY JOE GOOL, 64, of Ironton, son of the late Larry and Mary Gool and Gordon and Rosalie White, died Oct. 11 at Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES R. HARDY, 55, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 10 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SONYA LEIGH MAYO JOSEPH, 50, of Ashland died Oct. 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial in the Mayo Family Cemetery will take place at a later date. Visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Levi Joseph Benefit Fund at any Wesbanco location or mailed to Jacqueline Ray 4966 Newcomb Creek Rd. Huntington, WV. 25704. www.rollinsfh.com.
TIFFANY DAWN LEWIS, 40, of Huntington, daughter of Richard and Judy Amstutz Lewis, died Oct. 9 at home. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Friends and family gather one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MARK DOUGLAS MARKINS, 66, of Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Johnny and Carol Aldridge Markins, died Oct. 12 in Dayspring Skilled Nursing Facility, Fairborn, Ohio. He was employed by TAC Industries. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. The family asks in honor of Mark, or everyone to wear blue jeans, flannel shirts, anything that resembles western attire, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
WANDA LEE PAYNE McDONALD, 91, formerly of Avon Lake, Ohio, widow of R. Fred McDonald, died Oct. 11 in Trinity Healthcare, Logan, W.Va. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
NEVADA MILLS, 84, of East Lynn died Oct. 13. Funeral service at 11 a.m., Oct. 16 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in the Mills Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
JUDITH KAY SISLER, 77, of Ironton, mother of LaDonna Browning, died Oct. 13 at home. She was a retired nurse’s aide for Jo-Linn's Nursing Home and Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. There will be no public service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY LEE WILKES, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
CLIFFORD DALE WILLIAMS, 92, of Huntington, father of Steve Williams, died Oct. 10 at home. He was the owner of Williams Trucking Equipment. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.