The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRITTANY M. HENSON ALDERSON, 25, of Scott Depot, W.Va., died Feb. 22. There will be a private service at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. For information, contact Lori Henson. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HOMER BENTLEY, 83, of Lovely, Ky., husband of Lida Slone Bentley, died March 4 in Rockcastle Regional Hospital, Mount Vernon, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. March 7, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Lackey (Ky.) Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home.
BONNIE L. BURNETTE, 79, of Gallipolis, widow of Carroll H. Burnette, died March 5 Holzer Medical Center. She worked in health service at Middleton Estates. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 10, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be two hours before the service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
KATHERINE J. BUSH, 61, of Charleston died March 5. There will be a memorial service, 4 p.m. March 15, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, W.Va., with a gathering of family and friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
MARY CHRISTINE DONAWAY, 54, of Ashland, wife of Joshua Donaway, died March 6 in the Hospice Care Center. She was a nurse at Kings Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. March 9, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. mfhfuneralhome.com
HARRY LOUIS ELKINS, 68, of Ona died March 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM JOSEPH "JOE" ESTEP, 73, of Griffithsville, W.Va., went to his heavenly home Thursday, March 5, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, W.Va. Burial will follow at Sansom Cemetery in Griffithsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
MICHAEL RAY FERRELL of Logan, W.Va., husband of Nancy Ferrell, died March 3. Funeral service noon March 7, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. www.jamesfh.com.
JEANNE G. GARDNER, 96, of Huntington, great-aunt of Pamela Groves, Lisa Roth and Lynn Blalock, died March 4 in Community Hospice in Ashland. A graveside service with military rites will be conducted 2 p.m. March 8, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Huntington. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
GUY HATFIELD JR., 65, of Hampden, W.Va., died March 3 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 6, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Hatfield Cemetery, Hampden.
SUSIE LEWIS, 88, of David, Ky., died March 5 in Highlands ARH Prestonsburg, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 7, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation after 2 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home.
MARJORIE MILANA MCKEE, 69, of South Point, Ohio, died March 5. She wasa retired South Point schoolteacher. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 10, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
EMMA PLYMALE, 87, of Kenova died March 5 at home. There will be a graveside funeral service 1:30 p.m. March 9 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
ERMON SMILEY, 93, of Attica, Mich., widower of Dinah Boyd Smiley, died Feb. 29 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 7, Little Salem Old regular Baptist Church, Dana, Ky.; burial in Akers Family Cemetery, Dana. Visitation 2 to 8 p.m. March 6, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.
TALEA SMITH VANNATTER, 30, of Warsaw, Ohio, formerly of East Lynn, wife of Jason Vannatter of Dunlow, died March 3. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. March 8, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Vannatter Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
CLYDE B. WHITE, 83, of Logan, W.Va., husband of Dianne Milton White, died march 4in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He retired as supervisor at the WV DMV. Funeral service 2 p.m. March 8, Honaker Funeral Home, Logan; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
JAMES F. WAGNER, 76, of Barboursville, died March 3. Mass of Christian Burial will be 4:30 p.m. March 10, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington; friends will be received one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial will be 11 a.m. March 11, Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
MICHAEL GEORGE WILSON, 75, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Glenda Eden Wilson, died March 5 in Hazard (Ky.) ARH Hospital. Memorial service 11 a.m. March 9, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; visitation 5 to 9 p.m. March 8 at the funeral home.