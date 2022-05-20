The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
STEFANI GEORGETTE ANGEL, 32, of South Charleston, W.Va., daughter of Robert Franklin and Brenda Eplin Angel, died May 18 at home. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. May 22 at the Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Sunday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RODGER LEE BAILEY, 79, of Huntington died May 17. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. May 23 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JUDITH ANNE BRAJACKI, 78 of Huntington died May 19. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary,6457 E Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DELORIS JEAN BRAGG, 89, of Hamlin, W.Va., died May 19. There will be a private family service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
KEVIN MICHAEL BRAMMER, 40 of Ironton, husband of Samantha Robinson Brammer, died May 19 in OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. He was a custodian for Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, donations to Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, are suggested to help with the cost of services. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GARY THOMAS CHRISTIANSEN, 69, of Huntington died May 18. He was a retired safety inspector in the oil industry. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary,6457 E Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
THOMAS DeLONG, 80, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Chloe Myrtle Toland DeLong, died May 19 at home. He had been a foundry worker for Cast Metals, Deshler, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. May 21 at the home of his daughter, Doris Cattell. Arrangements are directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LILITH NIKOLE FIELDS, infant daughter of Kenny and Mary White Fields of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 24 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com
SHARON ANN GOODWIN, 79, of Ashland, died May 18. There will be a visitation from 10A:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. May 24 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, where a procession for a 12:30 p.m. graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, will depart. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ANDREW MILBURN HALL, 40, of Pedro, Ohio, nephew of Betty May of Argillite, Ky., and Mary Ann Spillman of Flatwoods, Ky., died May 13 at Daytona Beach, Fla. He has worked as a pharmacist at UK, Walgreens and SOMC. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 25 at First Baptist Church of Russell. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. May 24. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Heart Association, Kentucky Region, 333 Guthrie Street, Suite 207, Louisville, KY 40202 or to the American Diabetes Association, 1221-A Ohio Avenue, PO Box 1115, Dunbar, WV 25064. www.steenfuneralhome.com
MARTHA JEAN HYSELL, 96, of Huntington, widow of Clarence Hysell, died May 17. She was a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio during World War II. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 22 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT TODD McBRIDE JR., 29, of Huntington, son of Michelle Lytle McBride Ruggles and Robert Todd McBride, Sr., died May 4 in Huntington. He was a cook and driver for Giovanni’s Pizza, Hurricane, W.Va. Memorial service will be at noon May 28 at Altizer Baptist Church, Huntington. Donations may be made to Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, to help with funeral expenses.
LEONARD JAY POINDEXTER, 69, of Ona died May 19. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 25 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
DARRELL WELLS, 90, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Aurora C. Wells, died May 19 in Promedica/Heartland of Riverview. He was a former warehouse supervisor for Allied Building Products. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. May 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.