TERRY LYNN ADKINS, 58, of Branchland, W.Va., died Sept. 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Gordon Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DELMER CLAYTON BLEVINS SR., 72, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 9. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RICKY KYLE BUTCHER of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Debbie Butcher, died Sept. 8 in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, W.Va. At his request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
RALPH RONNIE “JIM” COLLINS, 79, of Milton died Sept. 9 at home. He retired from Black Diamond Girl Scout Council as the ranger at Rocky Ledges Girl Scout Camp and also retired from Huntington Oklahoma Oil and Midway Gas as a well tender. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12, with funeral service following, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NICKY LEE HILL, 33, of Barboursville, fiancee of Jamie Bias, died Sept. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Pleasant Valley Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
CHARLES ALLEN JOHNSON JR., 46, of Wayne died Sept. 7. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LAURA JEAN LAMBERT, 76, of Beckley, W.Va., widow of James Edward Lambert, died Sept. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. There are to be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHEBA ANN LAMBERT, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 9 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM KENNETH LUNSFORD JR., 65, of Huntington, widower of Drema Lunsford, died Sept. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Steel of West Virginia. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
CARYN MICHELLE MAYLE, 44, of Culloden, daughter of Lumuel Mayle, died Sept. 6. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEVEN ERIC MORRIS, 57, of South Point, Ohio, brother of Pete Morris, died Sept. 4. Private family services will be held. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM LEE PERKEY, 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Connie Wells Perkey, died Sept. 9 at home. There will be a celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallacefuneralhome.com.
CARROLL PLYBON, 79 of Lavalette, husband of Sally Waugh Plybon, died Sept. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was a former employee of Conners Steel and the owner and operator of Farmers Furniture. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIS GENE ROSS, 87, of Russell, Ky., widower of Peggy Ross, died Sept. 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from AK Steel. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th St. Chapel; burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.steenfuenralhome.com.
VERNA MARIE SWORD, 39, of South Point, Ohio, daughter of Ronald R. Browning and Barbara Jean Arthur Browning of Ironton, died Sept. 7 at home. She was an assistant manager for South Point Dollar General. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in LaGrange Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.