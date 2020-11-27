The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HANLEY BARKER, 86, of Boone County, W.Va., husband of Mildred Snodgrass Barker, died Nov. 24. He was a retired contractor for Chesapeake Energy. There will be a walk-through memorial from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 29 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., and private burial in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, W.Va. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Cards and/or notes may be left for the family. Contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church of Racine. www.handleyfh.com.
JUDY BAYS, 75, of Huntington died Nov. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Graveside funeral rites 11 a.m. Nov. 30, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
NANCY SUE BLAKE, 85, of Huntington, died Nov. 25, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired selector from Owens-Illinois. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
HARVEY H. DANFORD, 63, formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio, died Nov. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 29, at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 29, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.
DALE EUGENE DAVIS, 82, of Huntington, widower of Sheila Owens Davis, died Nov. 22. He was the owner of East End Cycle Sales. Virtual visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 29; details at www.hensonandkitchen.com. Family graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Nov 30, White Chapel Memorial Gardens. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Graveside service will be livestreamed at https://www.hensonandkitchen.com/live-stream.
JERRY D. EDWARDS, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 25, in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
PAMELA KAY HENSON, 79, of Huntington, wife of James Henson, died Nov. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LANA JEANETTE HILL, 74, of Barboursville, wife of Haskel Joe Hill, died Nov. 25, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from CSX. Graveside service 2 p.m. Dec. 1, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHARON LOUISE JENKINS, 65, of Ironton, wife of Stephen Jenkins, died Nov. 25. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 30, at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Procession will line up at 12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GABRIEL CALEB JOHNSON, 3, of Man, W.Va., son of Victor Steven and Crystal Lynn Longo Johnson, died Nov. 24. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 29, at Landville Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL KIRBY, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Paula “Pam” Kirby, died Nov. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
GORDIE ALLEN LAWSON, 86, of Barboursville, widower of Hilda Gay Adkins Lawson, died Nov. 26. He was a retired welder. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 29 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial follows in Lawson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.
RONALD TONTA LEFFINGWELL, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, father of Jeremy Leffingwell, died Nov. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 30, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LARRY E. MCCALLISTER, 77, of Barboursville, died Nov. 26, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 1, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLENIA MAE McSWEENEY, 81, of Wayne, wife of Perley McSweeney, died Nov. 26, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 29 at Canada Chapel Church. Burial following in the Napier Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
KATRINKA LYNN MOORE, 63, of Huntington, wife of Randy Moore, died Nov. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
JERREAL DEAN NANCE, 72, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of James Franklin Nance, died Nov. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 28, at Crown City Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
AILETA JUNE GILLIAM PRESTON, 86, of Kenova died Nov. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.rollinsfh.com.
ROBERT AARON STEPHENS, 40, of Wayne, son of Robert Austin Stephens of East Lynn and Elaine Adkins Robertson of Genoa, died Nov. 26. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
RUSSELL WATTS, 86, of Fort Gay, husband of Elizabeth Copley Watts, died Nov. 26 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He retired from the Wayne County Board of Education as a mechanic and parts manager. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Nov. 29, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial in Maryland Napier Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation one hour prior to services. Social distancing and masks will be required.