The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHIRLEY JEAN ROY ARMSTRONG, 84 of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of David Lee Armstrong Sr., died June 18. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JERRY LEE DENNING SR., 82 of Huntington, widower of Judy Denning, died June 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was owner of Jerry L. Denning Inc. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 22 Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
FRANCES ANN TYO DICKERSON, 81, of Wharton, W.Va., died June 14. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 18 at Gordon (W.Va.) Union Church. Service at 2 p.m. June 19 at the church. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
DANNY EUGENE HENRY, 62, of South Point, Ohio, son of Mary and Howard Clark, died June 17 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 21 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WILLIAM LUTHER KNIGHT, 91, of Madison, W.Va., widower of Mary Knight, died May 16 in CAMC General Hospital. Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, W.Va., will honor him for his military service at a private Celebration of Life, to be held at his home for family and friends on June 26 at 1 p.m. www.handleyfh.com.
ALBERT JUNIOR MURPHY, 91, of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Frances Evans Murphy, died June 14 at home. He was a coal miner. Funeral services 1 p.m. June 18 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Murphy Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 17 at the funeral home chapel
BOBBY JOE SMITH, 79, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Dianna Smith, died June 17. He retired from the Mingo County Department of Highways. Memorial service at noon June 21 at Nolan Church of God Acts 20:28. Visitation one hour before service. Arrangements are with Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
TED H. TURLEY, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Karen Gillette Turley, died June 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 21 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD EUGENE WEBB, 79, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Garnet Stevens Webb, died June 17 at home. He was a retired Superintendent of Lawrence County Engineers. Funeral service will be at noon June 21 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Leatherwood Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.