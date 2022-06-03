The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELMER WATTS CASKEY JR., 66, of Greenup, Ky., father of Brian Caskey, died June 2 in River Run Healthcare of Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 6 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DARRELL GENE CLARK, 74, of Kenova, husband of Jerri Chapman Clark, died June 1 at home. He was a retired coal truck driver. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS EDWARD DANDELET JR., 92, of Huntington, husband of Betty Johnson Dandelet, died May 28 at Madison Park, Huntington. He was a retired National Advertising Manager for the Huntington Publishing Company. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 11 a.m. June 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Entombment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may gather one hour before service time at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
NANCY MARIE DARBY MADDOX, 88 of Louisa, Ky., widow of Dan E. Maddox, died June 2 in The Jordan Center in Louisa. She had worked in the payroll department of Ashland Oil. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. June 4 at Maddox Family Cemetery in Boyd County. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES LEE MAHAN II, 59, of Ironton, son to Carole Morris Mahan and Charles Mahan, died June 2 in Pro Medica, Chillicothe, Ohio. Funeral service will be at noon June 6 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Fox Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
RICHARD MARTI, 72 of Huntington and Shreve, Ohio, brother of Brenda McMillen of Nashville, Ohio and David Marti of Somers, Conn., died April 9. He was a retired teacher from St. Joseph Catholic High School, Huntington. There will be a memorial service noon June 11 at the American Legion Huntington Post 16, 1421 6th Ave. In lieu of flowers contributions be made to St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, 600 13th Street, Huntington, WV 25701. A luncheon will follow.
BRENDA KAY MORRIS, 70, of Huntington, mother of Amy Plants, died May 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 7 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ELLOUISE R. PATTON, 90, of Louisa, KY widow of Sam G. Patton, Jr., died Jun 1 in Woodland Oaks, Ashland. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 5 at Riverside Free Will Baptist Church. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 4 at the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
JEAN ALTHEA TURNER, 91, of Logan, W.Va., died May 21 in Las Vegas, Nev. Funeral service at 2:30 p.m. June 12 at St. Phillip’s Missionary Baptist Church, Cora, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation two hours prior to the service. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MILLARD WILEY JR., 78 of Huntington, died June 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He owned Wiley's Auto. Funeral 1 p.m. June 5 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BERTHA A. WILSON, 92, of West Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Delmar L. Wilson, died June 3 in at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 5 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.