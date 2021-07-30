The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ILA PAULINE BIGGS, 96, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Charles Ray Biggs, died July 29 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
ARVILLE ARDEN “RICK” BROWNING JR., 67, of Holden, W.Va., died July 28 at home. Visitation service will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
ROBERT J. BRYANT, 79, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Louisa, Ky., father of Chad Bryant, died July 28. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MICHAEL B. CAREY of Lavalette, died Dec. 9, 2020. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va.
GREGORY JAMES CLINE, 57, of Wayside, W.Va., died July 29 in Trinity Healthcare Services. He was a mechanic and carpenter. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RAMONA SUE SMITH COBB, 77, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died July 25 in the Laurels of Walden Park Nursing Home, Columbus. She was a retired accountant from Great Lakes Hotel Supply. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; funeral service will be at noon. There will be a private graveside service at a later date www.chapmans-mortuary.com
PATSY RUTH DAVIS, 83, of Huntington, mother of Amanda and Jack Burnett, died July 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was formerly owner and operator of Patsy’s Styling Salon. A celebration of life visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at Altizer Baptist Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EDWARD ARTHUR DONAT, 62, of Huntington died July 26 at home. He worked in construction. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DEBRA JEAN EARNEST, 65, of Corona, Calif., formerly of Kentucky, wife of Ben Earnest, died July 9 in Marshall Medical Center, Pacerville, Calif. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LEON FRAZIER, 91, of Louisa, Ky., died July 30 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in McReynolds Family Cemetery. Visitation after 5 p.m. July 31 at the funeral home.
KENNETH RAY FRYE JR. of Stollings, W.Va., son of Kenneth and Judy Frye of Stollings, died July 28. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service.
BRADLEY EMERSON JOHNSON, 66, of Huntington died July 30. He retired from CSX. At his request, there will be no service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DONALD RICHARD KINNEY of Logan, W.Va., husband of Joyce Kinney, died July 27 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a local businessman. At his request, there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GILBERT SONNY KNIGHT, 75 of Lesage, husband of Shari McGarry Knight, died July 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was the founder and operator of Hillbilly Hot Dogs. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at Beard Mortuary. Friends and family may gather one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington.
JAMES EDWARD LUCAS, 76 of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Donna Sue Porter Lucas, died July 29. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Friends may gather two hours before service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MICHAEL RAY McCLURE, 64, of Winter Haven, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died July 20. Final inurnment will be at noon on Aug. 2 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.
PATTSIE PARSONS, 79, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Rich Parsons, died July 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 2 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM JOSEPH PATRICK, 71, of Waterloo, Ohio, widower of Brenda Sorrell Patrick, died July 27 at home. He retired from AK Steel. There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LEO RAYMOND SAVILISKY, 84, of Huntington, husband of Marilyn Savilisky, died July 16 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MILES WILLIAM STEWART, infant son of Robilyn Kemper Emlund and Mark Stewart of Ashland, died July 28 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. There will be no public services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.