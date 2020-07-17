The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RICKY LEE CLAY, 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Paula Bailey Clay, died July 14 at home. He retired from Steel of West Virginia. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. July 18, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will be private. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
GRAYSON WYATT LEE DOTSON, infant son of Adam and Noelle Fields Dotson of Matewan, W.Va., died July 16 in Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. Family graveside service, 11 a.m. July 18, Dotson Family Cemetery, Blackberry City, W.Va. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD MURL HATFIELD, 83, of Lesage, died July 17 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 19, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Lesage. If attending, please wear face coverings and honor social distancing. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lacey Dunfee Foundation, 40545 Calle Fiesta, Temecula, CA 92591, where the donations will be used for Prader Willi Syndrome research and provide awareness of the disorder. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PEGGY SUE REED HICKS, 84 of Barboursville, widow of James L. Hicks, died July 16. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
RANDY LEE HUNT, 52, of Delbarton, W.Va., father of Sidney Hunt of Stone, Ky., died July 16 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service noon July 20, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memory Gardens. Visitation 10 a.m. to noon July 20 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA T. HUNT, 94, of London, Ky., died July 15 in Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly in London. She was a Registered Nurse at Williamson Memorial Hospital, Miners’ Memorial Hospitals and Appalachian Regional Hospital and at the Laurel County Public Health Department. Funeral services will be noon, July 18 in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. Burial in Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Ky.
ROCKNE EDWARD ISAAC, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Mingo County, W.Va., father of Jennifer Lynn Fleischer, died June 15. He was a musician. Burial will be Liberty Baptist Cemetery, Lucas Road, Ramsey, W.Va.
JAMES TRACE MCKEE, 83, of Bellefonte, Ky., husband of Teri Shanahan McKee, died July 17 in Community Hospice Care Center. He retired as Vice President of Supply and Distribution at Ashland Oil. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. July 21 at Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RONNIE NICHOLAS, 73, of Milton died July 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 20, at Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
JACQUELINE HAROLD PATRICIA WELLS of Huntington, wife of John Wells Sr., died July 8. A Home Going service will be at noon July 20 at the 16th Street Baptist Church, Huntington; burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family.